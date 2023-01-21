Inactives for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their AFC divisional round game.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

QB Shane Buechele

WR Mecole Hardman

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

WR Marcus Kemp

DE Malik Herring

Here is the inactive list for the Jaguars: