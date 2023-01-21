ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Inactives for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their AFC divisional round game.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:

  • QB Shane Buechele
  • WR Mecole Hardman
  • DE Joshua Kaindoh
  • C Austin Reiter
  • T Darian Kinnard
  • WR Marcus Kemp
  • DE Malik Herring

Here is the inactive list for the Jaguars:

  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • CB Montaric Brown
  • CB Gregory Junior
  • OLB De’Shaan Dixon
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Chiefs release updated depth chart for AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction from Monday. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

