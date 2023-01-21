Inactives for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their AFC divisional round game.
Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs:
- QB Shane Buechele
- WR Mecole Hardman
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- C Austin Reiter
- T Darian Kinnard
- WR Marcus Kemp
- DE Malik Herring
Here is the inactive list for the Jaguars:
- WR Kendric Pryor
- CB Montaric Brown
- CB Gregory Junior
- OLB De’Shaan Dixon
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
