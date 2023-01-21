Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He’s a Cass Tech legend: Meet Willie 'Roy' Ogletree, basketball scorekeeper of 48 years
When Willie “Roy” Ogletree is asked whether he can pass along a phone number for Steve Hall, the closeness of the two men is apparent by the time the eyes of the recipient reach the third line of the iPhone contact card: Instead of a job title or company name, the description is simply “My Boy!”
Detroit News
Detroit expands LeadSafe Housing program to southwest neighborhoods
Detroit — Detroit has expanded its LeadSafe Housing program to the city's southwest neighborhoods and set a goal of completing lead abatement at 240 homes by the end of 2024, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Saturday. Duggan said the 48209, 48210 and 48217 ZIP codes have been added to the...
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
‘BMF’: Here’s What We Know About the Organization Today
BMF was a massive organization for more than two decades. Here's what we know about it today.
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl riding black and red bicycle in Detroit
According to police, Dearee Harris left on her black and red bicycle, without permission, and has not been in touch with her family since that time.
Man accused of kidnapping East Kentwood teen to undergo another competency exam
KENT COUNTY, MI – The attorney for a man facing a federal kidnapping indictment related to the 2018 killing of Mujey Dumbuya disputed a report finding his client competent to stand trial. Gerald Bennett, 63, of Detroit, was earlier found incompetent to stand trial on state charges but later...
Detroit police: 2 in custody after series of 20 robberies at dollar stores across the city since Jan. 1
Detroit Police Chief James White on Monday said 20 dollar stores have been robbed over the past three weeks. One person has been charged with armed robbery and felony firearm, while another is in custody awaiting charges.
Detroit man arrested after brief struggle with police during traffic stop
DETROIT, MI – A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody Saturday night, Jan. 21, after a small altercation with authorities, Michigan State Police reported. Police performed a traffic stop around 5:45 p.m. on McNichols Road near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit. Police said the driver pulled into an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after man killed, woman shot outside Detroit gas station on Christmas
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after shooting two people on Christmas in Detroit. Police said the suspect walked up to a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in the 12700 block of Fenkell around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25, 2022. The suspect shot into the truck, hitting and killing a 26-year-old man and striking a 25-year-old woman.
WWMT
Detroit man sentenced for stealing money from numerous bank accounts
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A Detroit man who pled guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise was sentenced Wednesday, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Kevin Adolph, 27, was sentenced on January 18 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise—a 20-year felony.
fox2detroit.com
Bond can't be raised for man charged with shooting woman in carjacking, judge rules
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man charged with shooting a 19-year-old Detroit woman during a carjacking in December has been free on bond for a week after a judge lowered his $1 million bond to $250,000. On Friday, another judge has ruled that the bond can't be increased at this time.
Hamtramck residents outraged after homeowner flies Nazi flag
Hamtramck residents and officials have denounced one homeowner's decision to fly a Nazi flag, in a community lauded for its diversity and inclusion. Images of the home with the flag flying circulated on social media on Friday and were met with a chorus of outrage, prompting a statement by the city condemning the display. City officials said the flag has since been taken down on the homeowner's own accord, as the city could not intervene because...
