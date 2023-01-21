ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit expands LeadSafe Housing program to southwest neighborhoods

Detroit — Detroit has expanded its LeadSafe Housing program to the city's southwest neighborhoods and set a goal of completing lead abatement at 240 homes by the end of 2024, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Saturday. Duggan said the 48209, 48210 and 48217 ZIP codes have been added to the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store

DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after man killed, woman shot outside Detroit gas station on Christmas

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after shooting two people on Christmas in Detroit. Police said the suspect walked up to a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in the 12700 block of Fenkell around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25, 2022. The suspect shot into the truck, hitting and killing a 26-year-old man and striking a 25-year-old woman.
DETROIT, MI
WWMT

Detroit man sentenced for stealing money from numerous bank accounts

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A Detroit man who pled guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise was sentenced Wednesday, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Kevin Adolph, 27, was sentenced on January 18 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise—a 20-year felony.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Hamtramck residents outraged after homeowner flies Nazi flag

Hamtramck residents and officials have denounced one homeowner's decision to fly a Nazi flag, in a community lauded for its diversity and inclusion. Images of the home with the flag flying circulated on social media on Friday and were met with a chorus of outrage, prompting a statement by the city condemning the display. City officials said the flag has since been taken down on the homeowner's own accord, as the city could not intervene because...
HAMTRAMCK, MI

