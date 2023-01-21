Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Action News Jax
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; An Arizona Cardinals fan in the crowd holds a sign for Sean Payton during the game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
WKRG
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reportedly Interviewing DeMeco Ryans on Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals have ramped up their search for a head coach. Out of the eight candidates they've either interviewed or requested, only two have been offensive-minded in Frank Reich and Sean Payton. The rest of the mold belongs to defensive guys who the Cardinals hope can help shape the...
Arizona Cardinals to Meet with Top Head Coach Candidate, Per Report
The head coaching carousel has already begun for those NFL teams that have been eliminated from or did not make the Playoffs, with rumors that a top candidate to find a new head coaching position will be meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.
Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn interviews for Colts' HC opening
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been one of the top units in the NFL ever since Dan Quinn took over as defensive coordinator in 2021. Quinn, who led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl as head coach back in 2016, has become a popular candidate during this year’s hiring cycle.
Dolphins request to interview Seahawks assistant Sean Desai for DC job
After the 2022 season came to a close, the Miami Dolphins made their first move of the offseason, firing defensive coordinator Josh Boyer along with three of his positional coaches. With the NFL coaching carousel moving rapidly, Miami has already put in their first interview request for a replacement, as...
Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions
Dave Sears marked Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort’s first hire since taking over the managerial reins of the organization. It may be only one of many additions Ossenfort and Co. will make between now and the start of training camp, but to Lions special assistant to the president and CEO Chris Spielman, adding Sears as assistant GM is certainly a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
nfltraderumors.co
Ravens Request Interview With Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio For OC Job
Jeremy Fowler reports that the Ravens have requested an interview with Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio for their vacant offensive coordinator job. Angelichio, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as their TE coach back in 2012. From there, he worked in the same position with the Browns,...
nfltraderumors.co
Ravens Request To Interview Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Jeremy Fowler reports that the Ravens have requested to interview Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales for their offensive coordinator position. Canales, 41, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010. He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved...
Why Eric Bieniemy is among the top Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator candidates
After parting ways with Greg Roman, the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator search is moving quickly with Eric Bieniemy emerging as
Ravens to interview Broncos OC Justin Outten
The Baltimore Ravens will interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten for their open OC position, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have also shown interest in Outten, who called played for Denver’s final two games of the 2022 season. The Broncos averaged 27.5 points per game with Outten calling plays.
Chargers to interview Titans TEs coach Luke Steckel for OC job
Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel is reportedly a candidate for the offensive coordinator job of the Los Angeles Chargers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are set to interview Steckel sometime this week for their offensive coordinator vacancy, but an exact date was not given.
Yardbarker
Jets Interview Klint Kubiak For Offensive Coordinator Job
The Jets are interviewing Denver Broncos passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator job on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Kubiak, 35, was the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2021 season. Like some of the other candidates to interview for the...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
247Sports
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
Report: Arizona Cardinals expected to interview Sean Payton for coaching job on Thursday
Despite media speculation he was either no longer interested in the job or the Cardinals had decided to go in a different direction, it appears Sean Payton will be interviewing with the team for its vacant head coaching position after all. Payton, the former head coach of the Saints, is expected to meet...
