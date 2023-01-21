Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Peyton Hillis health update: Ex-Giants’ RB discharged from hospital after drowning in attempt to save his kids
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis had been taken to the hospital after a heroic rescue of his children from drowning at Pensacola Beach. He was admitted to the ICU at the local hospital with an extreme emergency. The 37-year-old father was enjoying a family moment at the beach with...
How long will Kirk Cousins remain the Vikings QB...and when will the Vikings draft one?
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he expects Cousins to return in 2023, but at age 34, how long before the Vikings implement a succession plan?
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen
As DeAndre Hopkins may be numbered with the Arizona Cardinals perhaps the Cleveland Browns could be a landing spot.
‘Truly a miracle’: Former Browns star discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former NFL player Peyton Hillis shared much-awaited news of his recovery after he was injured during a swimming incident in Florida.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
bvmsports.com
Grade the Trade: Cavaliers send Isaac Okoro to Orlando
Cavs News: Nearing full strength, title push, Charge streak by Josh Cornelissen Rumors Grade the Trade: Cavaliers send Isaac Okoro to Orlando by Josh Cornelissen 4 minutes ago Follow @CornelissenNBA Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for an upgrade at small forward. It’s the only part of their starting lineup that isn’t locked down by a…
Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim
Deion Sanders warned against talking about his daughter after backlash for Deiondra Sanders' comments about "murders" at Jackson State University. She later apologized for "exaggerating." The post Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim appeared first on NewsOne.
Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins
One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview
Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
9 Bold Predictions for the Vikings QB1 after Kirk Cousins
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold prediction about the identity of the man who eventually takes over as Kirk Cousins’ heir apparent. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in Round 1 of playoffs, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a fancy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers are analyzing the long-term future.
Adam Schefter says 'there's a real possibility' Aaron Rodgers is traded this offseason
Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is uncertain, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning. Read more on Audacy Sports.
Nevius: Christian McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa, gives unfiltered look at life as an NFL mom
Ever since the 49ers went on their 11-game unbeaten streak, one name has been mentioned again and again. Coming into Sunday’s second-round playoff game with Dallas, scatback Christian McCaffrey has literally never lost a game since he became the starter. The do-it-all back has broken big gains rushing and he’s caught passes like a WR.
The future of the Vikings, Part 1: Quarterback
The Vikings have tons of options -- will the make Kirk Cousins a Viking for life or hit the reset button?
