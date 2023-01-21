Read full article on original website
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
National reaction to Eagles 38-7 divisional round win over the Giants
The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.
Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job
Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL playoff divisional round Sunday schedule
The NFL playoffs continued with the start of the divisional round on Saturday. Both top seeds in each conference defended their home field. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the afternoon and the Philadelphia Eagles manhandled the New York Giants 38-7 in the night game. There...
Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants
Eli Manning expected a double-bird salute the moment he stepped foot on Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Saturday.Manning, the New... The post Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants appeared first on Outsider.
Giants vs. Eagles RECAP: Philly — looking like Super Bowl team — rolls into NFC Championship Game vs. Cowboys or 49ers with 38-7 romp
One step from the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles ended the New York Giants’ fairy tale season with a 38-7 romp in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field — beating the Giants for the third time this season. The Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL playoffs announcers: TV broadcasters, announcing crews for AFC, NFC Championship Games
The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday, Jan. 29 with two conference title games, the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. Who is going to be calling them? Check...
Eagles fans believe in home-field advantage over 49ers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants....
Eagles snap counts: Pascal plays more than Watkins in divisional round
The Eagles knew they were playing one of the worst run defenses in the NFL when they hosted the Giants in the NFC divisional round. So their personnel matched that. For the first time all season, fourth receiver Zach Pascal actually out-snapped third receiver Quez Watkins in the 38-7 win.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
NFL announces referee assignment for Eagles-49ers title game
Championship Sunday is just days away and the NFL’s officiating crews for the AFC and NFC title games have been announced. John Hussey will be in Philadelphia for the NFC showdown between the 49ers and Eagles, while Ron Torbert will be in Kansas City for the rematch of last season’s AFC Championship between the Bengals and the Chiefs.
NFL playoff schedule 2023: Updated bracket & TV channels for AFC, NFC championship games
NFL viewers in 2021 watched as a pair of underdogs made runs to the Super Bowl as the No. 4 Bengals met the No. 4 Rams in Los Angeles. That won't be the case in 2022. The AFC championship will have a familiar look to it as the Chiefs are once again hosting the Bengals. An injured Patrick Mahomes survived a run by the Jaguars while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati defense dominated the Bills in Buffalo to set up a rematch.
Five Championship Sunday storylines to monitor as 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs and Eagles eye Super Bowl
The NFL's version of Final Four is set, the Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals and 49ers advancing to Championship Sunday. Here's what to monitor this week.
NFL world reacts to insane Andy Reid stat
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has long been known as one of the most accomplished coaches in the NFL, but the Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday has notched Reid another impressive accolade that speaks to his excellence. Saturday marked Reid’s tenth postseason victory as head coach of the Chiefs, which Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Andy Reid stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2023 NFL playoff schedule, updated bracket: Dates, times, TV, streaming for 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL season is officially down to its final four teams and we're going to be seeing some very familiar faces on Sunday. For the second year in a row, the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are all in the conference title round. The only newcomer this year is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the NFC Championship for the first time since 2017.
Look: AFC, NFC Championship Referee Assignments Revealed
The NFC Championship and AFC Championship matchups are set, and so are the referee assignments. John Hussey will work the NFC Championship game at 3 p.m. ET, when the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to battle the Philadelphia Eagles. Ron Torbert will ref the ...
NFC, AFC title game matchups, times set
The NFL is down to the final four teams. The AFC and NFC Championship Games are set. The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers won their respective games over the weekend and will play next week for a chance to play in the Super Bowl next month representing the NFC.
