Yardbarker
Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game
The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia
The Eagles outdid themselves with this clever shot.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers are 2.5-point dogs at the Philadelphia Eagles - 2023 NFC Championship odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers may have prioritized game management and not won style points in grinding to a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round, but kept its winning streak alive to advance to the conference championship. The Niners will be underdogs for the first time since Week 8 when they travel to the east coast to take on the number one seeded Philadelphia Eagles to decide who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
New York Giants Team Hotel in Philadelphia Conveniently Doesn’t Have Water
It looks like the New York Giants don’t have water in their team hotel in Philadelphia, according to an ESPN... The post New York Giants Team Hotel in Philadelphia Conveniently Doesn’t Have Water appeared first on Outsider.
Giants without running water in Philadelphia hotel ahead of Eagles showdown
The Giants got an early start to Philadelphia hostility. A pipe burst at the team’s hotel in the downtown Center City area early Saturday morning ahead of its NFC divisional round game against the Eagles, a team spokesperson told The Post. Giants players and staff were left without running water in their rooms for a period of time. The problem has since been remedied and running water has been restored. After defeating the Vikings last Sunday in the wild-card round, the Giants enter Lincoln Financial Field to face the top-seeded Eagles on Saturday night. The Giants lost both matchups in the regular season, although the second came in Week 18 when the Giants rested multiple starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones, with their playoff seeding already locked up. Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field have been a source of Giants misery in recent years. The Giants have lost their last nine games at Philadelphia, which is the eighth-longest active streak by one team visiting another in the NFL, according to Elias Sports Bureau. As they look to break that streak, they were welcomed back to the city with a rude awakening.
Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants
Eli Manning expected a double-bird salute the moment he stepped foot on Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Saturday.Manning, the New... The post Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
NFL lines: Early odds for Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship
Eagles -2.5 (-115) -140 Under 45.5 (-110) The early NFC Championship odds favor the home team, the Philadelphia Eagles, to advance to the Super Bowl. Sportsbooks price the Eagles (-140) to win the NFC Championship or an implied 58% chance. The 49ers find themselves as underdogs. A rare position for San Francisco.
Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
CBS Sports
Eagles fans buy lacrosse tickets in order to tailgate early before Divisional Round win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles clobbered the New York Giants in the nightcap of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round action, 38-7 and while the party was on after the game, it also got started before kickoff -- and in some parts of the Lincoln Financial Field parking lots, much earlier. Since the game didn't kickoff until 8:15 p.m. ET, parking lots for the game weren't slated to open until 4 p.m. However, Eagles fans found a clever way to beat the system.
Eagles will face 49ers in NFC Championship game. Here's how to get tickets
There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eagles: Philly shatters a myth, early NFC Championship Game odds
So much for those theories about playing teams three times during a single season, huh? Maybe this isn’t as difficult as people keep saying. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ third victory over the New York Giants wound up being even more impressive than the 48-22 thrashing they handed them in Week 14. It didn’t seem like they had any difficulty during the process. Philly’s win doesn’t represent the first time an NFL squad has handed three losses to an inferior opponent. It most certainly won’t be the last. Let’s talk about a little history.
Eagles advance to NFC Championship after 38-7 win against Giants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can't beat a playoff game on a Saturday night in Philly and this city has been on fire. There's been a lot of cooking, a lot of chanting and a lot of confidence.The Birds came out strong and these fans have loved every minute of it."E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"It's game day in South Philadelphia."These Eagles are amazing like I don't even know what to say," Brittany Graziano said. "Jalen Hurts is killing it."Eagles fans love a good tailgate.And the die-hards like Desmond Warren started showing up early Saturday morning."We bleed green that's what we do out here, very...
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni calls out Philadelphia radio host after playoff win
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had a message for some detractors after Saturday’s convincing playoff win over the New York Giants. Sirianni had a message for critics of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, specifically calling out Angelo Cataldi, the morning show host on 94.1 WIP and frequent Gannon critic. “Sometimes...
