Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Benton’s Bates makes early pledge to Diamond Hogs

It didn’t take Benton freshman Marcus Bates long to make up his mind on his college baseball program once the University of Arkansas extended an offer. The 2026 shortstop-third baseman prospect, who is also a member of the Arkansas Sticks summer baseball organization, came to a camp on Saturday, go tan offer from the Razorbacks and committed to them that night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Jabrae Shaw commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit. Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is over, he’s headed to Arkansas

Former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat will play his final season of college football in the SEC, it just won’t be at USC, his first choice. Over the weekend Jeffcoat took an official visit to Arkansas and Sunday night he announced a commitment to the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC performer at Missouri will have one season of eligibility with the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-4, 279, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Diamond Hogs face formidable schedule in 2023

With less than a month left until a season-opening College Baseball Showdown in Texas against three of the nation’s elite programs, Arkansas’ baseball squad got back in school and back to work this week. The Razorbacks will face Texas (7 p.m.), TCU (7 p.m.) and Oklahoma State (2:30...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

No. 1 South Carolina downs Razorbacks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-5, 4-3 SEC) hung tough with South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) hung tough in the first quarter with the Gamecocks, but after being outscored 67-29 in the last three quarters, Arkansas was downed 92-46. The Gamecocks showed why the team is No. 1/1 in the country, outrebounding the Razorbacks 74-17, while delivering 37 points off second-chance opportunities versus Arkansas’ zero. Arkansas’ 17 rebounds is the least pulled down by the Razorbacks in SEC play in program history. The least coming into today’s game was 19 at Florida in 1998.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Tomorrow May Never Come

None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

