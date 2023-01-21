Read full article on original website
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
hogville.net
Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
hogville.net
Ask Mike: Top 5 Players of the Eddie & Nolan Years, A Smiling Ref & Was Briles Fired?
Q. We have several questions about Arkansas Football’s new offensive coordinator so let’s get to it. Maxadories wants to know: What would you think about Dan Enos coming back to Arkansas if Briles leaves?. A. Clearly this question was submitted before the news came out that Dan Enos...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reflects on his updated expectations for Sam Pittman and Arkansas
Paul Finebaum made his regular appearance on WJOX on Monday morning on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show and shared some thoughts on Arkansas and Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 7-6 season, and now enter 2023 with a pair of new coordinators.
hogville.net
Benton’s Bates makes early pledge to Diamond Hogs
It didn’t take Benton freshman Marcus Bates long to make up his mind on his college baseball program once the University of Arkansas extended an offer. The 2026 shortstop-third baseman prospect, who is also a member of the Arkansas Sticks summer baseball organization, came to a camp on Saturday, go tan offer from the Razorbacks and committed to them that night.
hogville.net
Jabrae Shaw commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit. Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.
hogville.net
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
hogville.net
Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is over, he’s headed to Arkansas
Former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat will play his final season of college football in the SEC, it just won’t be at USC, his first choice. Over the weekend Jeffcoat took an official visit to Arkansas and Sunday night he announced a commitment to the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC performer at Missouri will have one season of eligibility with the Razorbacks.
hogville.net
Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-4, 279, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
hogville.net
Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. back with teammates at practice facility, back on the bench for Ole Miss game
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee management) was back with his Razorbacks teammates at the practice facility this week and he’ll be back on the bench with the team for Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to a source.
Walsh, Davis Finding Confidence, Defining Roles Key to Arkansas Win
Recent indicators suggest Razorbacks finding formula needed to go on run
hogville.net
Diamond Hogs face formidable schedule in 2023
With less than a month left until a season-opening College Baseball Showdown in Texas against three of the nation’s elite programs, Arkansas’ baseball squad got back in school and back to work this week. The Razorbacks will face Texas (7 p.m.), TCU (7 p.m.) and Oklahoma State (2:30...
hogville.net
No. 1 South Carolina downs Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-5, 4-3 SEC) hung tough with South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) hung tough in the first quarter with the Gamecocks, but after being outscored 67-29 in the last three quarters, Arkansas was downed 92-46. The Gamecocks showed why the team is No. 1/1 in the country, outrebounding the Razorbacks 74-17, while delivering 37 points off second-chance opportunities versus Arkansas’ zero. Arkansas’ 17 rebounds is the least pulled down by the Razorbacks in SEC play in program history. The least coming into today’s game was 19 at Florida in 1998.
hogville.net
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
hogville.net
No. 25 Arkansas ends 4-game slide in 69-57 win over Ole Miss on Saturday at BWA
Facing a must-win scenario following the program’s worst start in league play in 14 years, the 25th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks put an end to their four-game losing skid while also moving out of the SEC cellar with a 69-57 triumph over unranked Ole Miss on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
hogville.net
WATCH: Head coach Eric Musselman, Devo Davis and Jordan Walsh recap 69-57 win over Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE – Anthony Black scored 17 points with eight assists and a career-high five steals while Davonte Davis scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead #25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena. Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion...
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville. Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Tomorrow May Never Come
None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
