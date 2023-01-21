Read full article on original website
Astros Catching Prospect is Vying For Backup Role
Houston Astros catching prospect Korey Lee is hoping to crack the MLB roster as the backup catcher catcher behind Martín Maldonado this coming season.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Jose Abreu on Astros Journey: ‘I'm Now Starting a New Process'
Jose Abreu: 'I'm now starting a new process' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox lost a "franchise icon," as Rick Hahn described Jose Abreu, when he opted to sign with the reigning World Series champions this offseason. Abreu, who played nine seasons with the South Side, signed...
Former Astros First Baseman Gurriel Close to Signing With New Team
A new report suggests that former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is close to signing with the Miami Marlins.
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Astros interviews: The best of FanFest, Hall of Fame announcement
The Houston Astros returned to Minute Maid Park on Saturday for the team's annual FanFest, celebrating their World Series title run while also providing a look into what 2023 might hold. Various members of the organization took time to speak with the media during Astros FanFest, including manager Dusty Baker,...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely
Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
Houston Mayor Cashes In On The Astros
The Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cashes in on his friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
MLB reporter speculates Sox may explore Madrigal trade
Could Nick Madrigal make his way back to the South Side? In his Sunday column, Bob Nightengale suggested a White Sox homecoming for Madrigal could be a good fit. “The Cubs no longer have room for Madrigal in the starting lineup after signing shortstop Dansby Swanson and shifting Nico Hoerner to second base, and guess who desperately needs a second baseman?” wrote Nightengale. “Yep, the White Sox.”
FOX Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
Houston Chronicle
Who is Dana Brown? What to know about the Houston Astros' GM candidate
The Houston Astros bolstered their roster this offseason after securing the second World Series title in franchise history last November, but there is still one major item on the organization's checklist before the start of their 2023 campaign: hire a general manager. Houston is currently seeking its third general manager...
Houston Chronicle
Positive Houston Astros injury update emerges regarding key veteran
The Houston Astros' 2023 lineup projects to be a bit more potent than last year's championship squad, and Dusty Baker's team received some positive news regarding one of their most consistent bats on Saturday. Outfielder and designated hitter Michael Brantley is expected to be healthy and ready to play on...
Peña No Longer Hidden Gem in Houston
Jeremy Peña began the 2022 season as an enticing prospect. He ended the season as a World Series Most Valuable Player.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Jose Marte
When Jose Marte began the 2021 season, he was stuck between the San Francisco Giants’ High-A and Double-A teams for the third straight year. However, he finally got a chance to prove himself when he was dealt at the trade deadline to the Los Angeles Angels as a part of a package for Tony Watson.
Houston Astros 2023 FanFest: Big-time player sightings and Hall of Fame news
Baseball lovers saw their favorite Astros players and the World Series Trophy! The team also announced two new inductees to the Astros Hall of Fame.
KHOU
'Captain, leader, smart, tough, personal' | JJ Watt supports DeMeco Ryans, who interviewed with Texans
HOUSTON — When it comes to the Texans' next head coach, J.J. Watt is showing his support for former Houston teammate and current 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. The Texans confirmed Ryans interviewed Friday for the Houston head coaching job, a position that became open when the team fired Lovie Smith after one season.
Yardbarker
Rangers' Baseball America Top 100 Prospects
The Texas Rangers have three players among the Top 100 prospects in baseball, according to Baseball America. Outfielder Evan Carter is the Rangers’ top prospect and No. 26 overall, while pitcher Owen White is No. 59. Third baseman Josh Jung — who made his Major League debut in September...
