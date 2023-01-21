ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros interviews: The best of FanFest, Hall of Fame announcement

The Houston Astros returned to Minute Maid Park on Saturday for the team's annual FanFest, celebrating their World Series title run while also providing a look into what 2023 might hold. Various members of the organization took time to speak with the media during Astros FanFest, including manager Dusty Baker,...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely

Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB reporter speculates Sox may explore Madrigal trade

Could Nick Madrigal make his way back to the South Side? In his Sunday column, Bob Nightengale suggested a White Sox homecoming for Madrigal could be a good fit. “The Cubs no longer have room for Madrigal in the starting lineup after signing shortstop Dansby Swanson and shifting Nico Hoerner to second base, and guess who desperately needs a second baseman?” wrote Nightengale. “Yep, the White Sox.”
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Who is Dana Brown? What to know about the Houston Astros' GM candidate

The Houston Astros bolstered their roster this offseason after securing the second World Series title in franchise history last November, but there is still one major item on the organization's checklist before the start of their 2023 campaign: hire a general manager. Houston is currently seeking its third general manager...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Positive Houston Astros injury update emerges regarding key veteran

The Houston Astros' 2023 lineup projects to be a bit more potent than last year's championship squad, and Dusty Baker's team received some positive news regarding one of their most consistent bats on Saturday. Outfielder and designated hitter Michael Brantley is expected to be healthy and ready to play on...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Jose Marte

When Jose Marte began the 2021 season, he was stuck between the San Francisco Giants’ High-A and Double-A teams for the third straight year. However, he finally got a chance to prove himself when he was dealt at the trade deadline to the Los Angeles Angels as a part of a package for Tony Watson.
Yardbarker

Rangers' Baseball America Top 100 Prospects

The Texas Rangers have three players among the Top 100 prospects in baseball, according to Baseball America. Outfielder Evan Carter is the Rangers’ top prospect and No. 26 overall, while pitcher Owen White is No. 59. Third baseman Josh Jung — who made his Major League debut in September...
KANSAS STATE

