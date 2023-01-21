ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA trade: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray dealt to Atlanta Dream

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta.

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year was traded by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN's M.A. Voepel reported Wednesday. The teams announced the deal Saturday. The deal also includes the No. 3 overall draft pick this year and a 2025 first-round pick going to the Wings.

Gray averaged a career-best 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, her sixth with the Wings after they drafted her with the No. 4 pick in 2017. The former South Carolina standout, who won a title with the Gamecocks before landing in the league, helped lead the Wings to the playoffs for a third time last season, though they’ve failed to make it out of the first round since relocating to Dallas from Tulsa.

Gray helped lead the United States to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the inaugural women’s 3x3 competition alongside Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young.

Gray, a Georgia native, will now move to the Dream, which finished last season 14-22 under new coach Tanisha Wright. They haven't made the playoffs since 2018.

The Wings, who parted ways with coach Vickie Johnson in September, were involved earlier this week in a three-team trade that saw Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones move to the New York Liberty. The Wings received Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield in the deal.

WNBA free agency:Follow Yahoo Sports' live updates of signings, contract extensions, trades and more.

