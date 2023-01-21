Read full article on original website
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen improves survival in stage 4 pancreatic cancer: Phase 3 clinical trial
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen provided longer overall survival than a two-drug combination in a Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study is believed to be the first metastatic pancreatic cancer study in nearly a decade to have a positive endpoint for overall survival. Dr. Zev Wainberg,...
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
OS Improvements Seen With First-Line Liposomal Irinotecan/NALIRIFOX in Metastatic PDAC
Findings from the phase 3 NAPOLI 3 trial support the NALIRIFOX regimen as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Treatment with liposomal irinotecan (Onivyde) plus 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), combined with leucovorin, and oxaliplatin (NALIRIFOX) led to improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared with nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) plus gemcitabine in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).1.
Envafolimab, Lenvatinib, and TACE Elicits Promising Efficacy/Safety in Unresectable HCC
Favorable safety and efficacy data were seen with envafolimab, lenvatinib and transarterial chemoembolization in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy signals when given envafolimab (KNO35) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), according to findings from the phase 2 CISLC-12 study (NCT05213221) presented during the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
Antitumor Activity Seen With CD40-Directed SEA-CD40 Combo in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
SEA-CD40, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and pembrolizumab, showed early evidence of efficacy in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The phase 1 SGNS40-001 study (NCT02376699) of SEA-CD40, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane), and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed early evidence of efficacy in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), according to updated results presented at the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Rage applying: Workers and hiring managers should carefully consider decisions made based on 'short-term emotions,' experts say
"Rage applying" to other jobs when mad at your current employer is a "flight-or-flight" response, experts say. But quitting isn't always the right move.
New research identifies a potential treatment target for hepatoblastoma, the most common liver cancer in children
Although rare compared to adult liver cancers, hepatoblastoma is the most common pediatric liver malignancy, and its incidence is increasing. In a novel study appearing in The American Journal of Pathology, investigators studying a mouse model of hepatoblastoma report that the protein heat shock transcription factor 1 (HSF1) is needed for aggressive tumor growth and may be a viable pharmacologic target for hepatoblastoma treatment.
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
FDA Approves Zanubrutinib in Adult Patients with CLL/SLL
Zanubrutinib has been granted FDA approval for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma. The FDA has approved the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) for adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL), according to a press release.1. The...
Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer
A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
Vitamin D found to improve symptoms of toxic erythema during chemotherapy
High doses of vitamin D alleviated symptoms for patients with toxic erythema of chemotherapy (TEC) significantly faster than current treatments, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in JAMA Dermatology. TEC is a common side effect of chemotherapy in which patients develop severe redness, blistering and swelling, often affecting the...
Nab-paclitaxel does not extend biliary tract cancer survival, but may benefit some
Adding nab-paclitaxel to a standard treatment of gemcitabine plus cisplatin does not significantly extend median overall survival (OS) time for patients with advanced biliary tract cancers, although it may provide a benefit for subsets of patients with locally advanced disease or gallbladder adenocarcinoma. These results are from the phase 3...
COPD Lowers Chances of Survival and Raises Health Care Costs After Surgery, Study Finds
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more likely to die in the year after undergoing surgery and rack up higher health care costs post-operation, study finds. A study found that patients with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were 61% more likely to die in the...
Cardiovascular risks of anti-VEGF appear similar to those of treatment alternatives
Review of: Cardiovascular and mortality risk with intravitreal vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors in patients with diabetic retinopathy. Roh M, Tesfaye H, Kim S, et al. Ophthalmology Retina, December 2022. A large, claims-based study found patients with diabetic retinopathy (DR) who received intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy had similar rates of adverse...
Treatment With or Without Bevacizumab Added to Atezolizumab and Chemotherapy Showed Benefit in BTC
Modest clinical benefit elicited with or without bevacizumab added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus cisplatin/gemcitabine in biliary tract cancer. A modest clinical benefit was seen with treatment with or without bevacizumab (Avastin) added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and cisplatin/gemcitabine in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), according to findings from the dual experimental arm, phase 2 IMbrave 151 trial (NCT04677504).1.
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
RenovoTAMP Supports Gemcitabine Delivery and Decreases AEs in Pancreatic Cancer
A substudy of the TIGeR-PaC trial showed that treatment with RenovoTAMP may increase local gemcitabine delivery and decrease the debilitating adverse events associated with intravenous administration in pancreatic cancer. Patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer administered RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) had a 50% reduction in systemic drug exposure with intra-arterial...
Takeda Stakes $1.13 Billion on Rights to Fruquintinib for Advanced Refractory Colorectal Cancer
Under the agreement, Takeda will pay Hutchmed $400 million up front and up to $730 million in additional potential payments relating to regulatory, development, and commercial sales milestones, as well as royalties on worldwide net sales, with the exception of mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Takeda said Monday it...
Lenvatinib Elicits Survival Benefit After Progression on Immunotherapy in HCC
Patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who were treated with lenvatinib following progression on immunotherapy had a median overall survival of 12.8 months and progression-free survival of 3.7 months. Treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) following progression on immunotherapy demonstrates potential survival benefit for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to findings...
