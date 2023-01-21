ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Yardbarker

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara reveals why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich

Thiago Alcantara has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football. The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, before joining German champions Bayern Munich in 2013. He is now at Premier League giants, having signed for the English club three years ago. On top of his domestic performances,...
Yardbarker

€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
Post Register

Valencia's woes continue with 2-2 home draw against Almeria

MADRID (AP) — Valencia struggled again in the Spanish league, twice relinquishing the lead in a 2-2 home draw against Almeria on Monday. Valencia has only won once in its last nine league games. Gennaro Gattuso's team is in 12th place, three points from the relegation zone.
BBC

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
Post Register

Arsenal signs Poland defender Kiwior from Spezia

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal strengthened its defensive resources for its run at the Premier League title by signing Poland center back Jakub Kiwior from Italian team Spezia on Monday. The Premier League leaders didn't disclose the fee for Kiwior. British media reported he cost 21 million pounds ($26 million).
SB Nation

3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City Defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to keep pace in the Premier League title race at the weekend. Erling Haaland moved two goals clear of last year’s Golden Boot-winning total of 23. Here’s a look at what storylines are trending after the win at the Etihad. 3 Up.
Yardbarker

Harry Kane closer to agreeing new deal with Tottenham

Harry Kane is warming to signing a new deal with Tottenham. The Athletic says Kane's current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United are interested in signing him. However, conversations are planned between Tottenham and Kane once the transfer window shuts, with the club currently focused on...
Yardbarker

Rapids acquire M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Colorado Rapids signed midfielder Connor Ronan from the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The four-year deal announced Monday for the 24-year-old Irishman includes a club option for 2027. "Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles," Rapids general manager Padraig...

