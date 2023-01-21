Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings
Player ratings for Liverpool's bore draw against Chelsea in yesterday's Premier League match at Anfield.
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn’t score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara reveals why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich
Thiago Alcantara has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football. The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, before joining German champions Bayern Munich in 2013. He is now at Premier League giants, having signed for the English club three years ago. On top of his domestic performances,...
Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report
Liverpool are interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the midfielder still waiting on a contract offer from the Blues
Yardbarker
€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
Post Register
Valencia's woes continue with 2-2 home draw against Almeria
MADRID (AP) — Valencia struggled again in the Spanish league, twice relinquishing the lead in a 2-2 home draw against Almeria on Monday. Valencia has only won once in its last nine league games. Gennaro Gattuso's team is in 12th place, three points from the relegation zone.
BBC
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction
We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
Post Register
Arsenal signs Poland defender Kiwior from Spezia
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal strengthened its defensive resources for its run at the Premier League title by signing Poland center back Jakub Kiwior from Italian team Spezia on Monday. The Premier League leaders didn't disclose the fee for Kiwior. British media reported he cost 21 million pounds ($26 million).
Yardbarker
Premier League: Liverpool Reportedly Could Let €70M Rated Talent Leave, PSG Cited Among Interested Clubs
Lionel Messi’s future remains in the air and should the 35-year-old leave the French capital, there’s a hole in the Paris Saint-Germain attack. Additionally, Neymar Jr.’s exit rumors always surface during the summer. PSG will likely be in the market for another forward. However, the amount they’ll...
Yardbarker
Pitch side mics picked up the verbals between Jurgen Klopp & Mohamed Salah on Saturday – not good
Jurgen Klopp seemed to have a bit of a clash on Saturday with his star striker Mohamed Salah as the Reds could only manage a draw with Chelsea at Anfield Stadium. It was another set back for the Liverpool club, epically if they still hope to finish inside the top four.
Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Transfer Market Again In January
Liverpool will not look to sign any other players this window, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.
'The Team Worked Really Well' - Marc Cucurella On Liverpool Performance
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella spoke regarding his interpretation of Chelsea's draw at Anfield on Saturday.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City Defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to keep pace in the Premier League title race at the weekend. Erling Haaland moved two goals clear of last year’s Golden Boot-winning total of 23. Here’s a look at what storylines are trending after the win at the Etihad. 3 Up.
Liverpool ‘Identify’ Juventus’ Federico Chiesa As Mohamed Salah Replacement
Liverpool are looking at Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.
Yardbarker
Harry Kane closer to agreeing new deal with Tottenham
Harry Kane is warming to signing a new deal with Tottenham. The Athletic says Kane's current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United are interested in signing him. However, conversations are planned between Tottenham and Kane once the transfer window shuts, with the club currently focused on...
Yardbarker
Rapids acquire M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Colorado Rapids signed midfielder Connor Ronan from the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The four-year deal announced Monday for the 24-year-old Irishman includes a club option for 2027. "Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles," Rapids general manager Padraig...
