Sneaker Releases: Snipes to Drop an Adidas Forum Low Dedicated to Detroit + More News

March 10, 2023: Snipes has teamed up with Adidas Originals to release releasing the Forum Low “Detroit,” which is dropping on March 13 — also known as 313 Day, a nod to the city’s area code. The sneaker, which serves as an homage to the Motor City, is executed in a white, navy and gold colorway, with the words “I Am Detroit” included on the strap. The sneaker, according to Snipes, also features a tear-away option and wearers can tear off the white upper, revealing a secondary layer featuring the Detroit skyline. What’s more, to celebrate the release, Snipes is hosting a full-day dance competition at 3434 Russell St. The event — which includes a 2v2 Jit & Breakin’ Competition with $2,000 in prize money — will be hosted by Kay Bae and feature judging by Man of God, Stringz, Queen Gabby and Yaks. There will also be a Detroit Jit vs Chicago Footwork Exhibition Battle, and DJ Shane Treez and DJ Vader will be spinning during the competition and the 313 Day After Party, respectively. Doors open at 4 p.m. ET, prelim registrations close at 4:30 p.m. ET and the event will start at 5 p.m. ET.

The 9 Best Reebok Shoes to Add to Your Sneaker Rotation

March 8, 2023: UK streetwear label Represent will launch its bestselling Viper silhouette in an all new “Cream” today. The Viper, Represent’s first-ever fashion-focused running shoe, features nylon uppers with embroidered fang details across the textile lateral mid-panels. The rest of the silhouette is made up of leather paneling around the heel and toe cap. Rounding off the design, a translucent sole has been used which features Represent’s initial branding across the heel. The new colorway will release today at 3pm EST for $345.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Represent

Feb. 17, 2023: Norda has released three new colorways of its popular 001 trail runner: “Lemon,” “Azure Blue” and “Retro Forest.” The looks are available now via Nordarun.com. The “Lemon” and “Retro Forest” retail for $282 and “Azure Blue” comes with a $292 price tag. The shoes feature bio-based Dyneema uppers, Norda x Vibram SLE midsole cushioning and Norda x Vibram Formation outsoles with Litebase technology and Megagrip rubber.

Feb. 17, 2023: Saucony has released its Peregrine 13 collection , the latest looks from the brand’s favorite trail running franchise. The range features the Peregrine 13 ($140) for those looking for speed, the Peregrine 13 ST ($150) for runners who run on soft and muddy terrain, and the Peregrine 13 GTX ($160) for those looking for a waterproof running solution. The Saucony Peregrine 13 collection is available now via Saucony.com and at select retailers globally.

Feb. 13, 2023: With Inov-8 now 20 years old, the brand is set to deliver a trail running shoe built with racing in mind. The Trailfly G 270 V2 , which is the successor to its award-winning Trailfly G 270, was created to offer better fit, greater comfort and longer-lasting durability. With its release, Inov-8 said it hopes to “gain admirers and forge new relationships with trail runners wanting fast-feel footwear for longer distances.” To create the shoe, Inov-8 said it repositioned materials to allow for more stretch and breathability in the toe box, introduced a more comfortably padded slimline tongue and used a new mesh material for the upper that is 25% more durable than prior mesh it has used. The Inov-8 Trailfly G 270 V2 arrives Feb. 16 in six colorways via Inov-8.com .

Feb. 9, 2023: On the 32nd anniversary of Dee Brown’s iconic no-look dunk in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest — which helped introduce Reebok Pump technology to the masses — the brand revealed its debut “Pump Universe” footwear collection. The first three shoes in the collection, according to Reebok, is a “revisionist footwear collection” that reimagines its most iconic archival sneakers. Chapter one features the Question Pump ($180), the Shaq Victory Pump ($180) and the Legacy Lifter 3 Pump ($220). The Question Pump, according to Reebok, answers the question, “What if Allen Iverson was a dunk contest champ?” To provide the answer, the brand reimagined Iverson’s first signature shoe with uppers reminiscent of the Pump Omni Zone 2 that Brown wore during the dunk contest and a hybrid “Q” x Dee Brown no-look dunk logo. As for the Shaq Victory Pump, Reebok answered the question, “What if Shaq battled Michael Chang at Wimbledon?” This look blends Shaquille O’Neal’s first signature shoe with nods to the Court Victory upper, midsole and outsole, and features new “RBK” branding and a revised Shaq tennis logo. The Reebok “Pump Universe” Legacy Lifter 3 Pump is available now via Reebok.com , and the Question Pump and the Shaq Victory Pump will release Feb. 17 on Reebok.com and with the Foot Locker family of brands.

Feb. 9, 2023: UK streetwear label Represent has launched a new retro skate-inspired sneaker. Dubbed “The Bully,” the new sneaker comes in two colorways, “Mustang” and “Buttercream,” and retails for $365. According to the brand, The Bully features a ballistic nylon mesh upper, with luxury leather and suede overlays. It exhibits Represent’s initial logo in an all over fashion on a TPU exoskeleton, with complex stitching and a final initial logo worked into the heel of the shoe. A padded collar and chunky lacing reinforce the aesthetic, while the two-tone skate inspired outsole unit fortifies comfort.

These Are the 12 Sneakers That Will Dominate 2023



CREDIT: Courtesy of Represent

Feb. 3, 2023: The latest silhouette from Hoka is made for everyday exploring. The Hoka Transport — which is available now in men’s and women’s sizing for $140 via Hoka.com — was designed with the city-dweller in mind. Hoka has described the look as “a commuter-friendly style geared for walking, biking or hiking.” What’s more, the shoe is replete with sustainable elements, such as compression molded EVA midsoles with 30% sugarcane EVA, molded PU sockliners made with 50% soybean oil formula, Cordura abrasion-resistant fabric on the uppers made with 100% rPET fibers and Vibram N-Oil rubber on the outsoles made with more than 90% natural ingredients.

Jan. 28, 2023: Rap star Dave East has teamed up with Diadora and Foot Locker Inc. to release a sneaker collab. The Dave East x Diadora N9002, which is available now, is executed in a primarily cream colorway, which the retailer said signifies “themes of being grounded in calmness and a sense of finding yourself.” Also, the look includes hits deep blue to represent “loyalty, honesty and trust” and light orange for “optimism and energy.” Other highlights include his FTD logo emblem inside, which stands for “From The Dirt,” and a reference to his late friend and fellow rapper, Kiing Shooter, on the insole. The Dave East x Diadora N9002 retails for $120 and can be purchased via Footlocker.com .

Jan. 26, 2023: Saucony is gearing up to release the Endorphin Elite , a performance running style that the brand is calling its lightest, fastest and most energy efficient shoe to date. Underfoot, Saucony paired Pwrrun HG, its highest rebound foam, with a new articulated, fork-shaped carbon plate. As for the uppers, Saucony c ombined knitted and mesh materials to create a next-to-skin, weightless feel. Also, a midfoot webbing system was added to ensure a secure, race-ready fit. The Saucony Endorphin Elite arrives via Saucony.com and at select retailers globally on Feb. 21 in men’s and women’s sizing, and will retail for $275.

Jan. 26, 2023: The latest Made in Italy running shoe to come from Diadora is the Atomo V7000 , a responsive and lightweight look with ample cushioning underfoot. The shoe features several proprietary technologies, such as DD Anima midsoles and its Duratech 5000 wear-resistant compound on the heel. The shoe is available now via Diadora.com in men’s and women’s sizing and retails for $240.

Jan. 24, 2023: The latest colorway of the Curry Flow 10 , dubbed “Curryfornia,” is available now via Underarmour.com . This iteration of NBA star Stephen Curry’s new signature shoe, according to Under Armour, is a nod to the baller’s NBA roots in the state of California. Also, Under Armour said the look “celebrates his triumphs over the years since he first arrived as a rookie in the Golden State in 2009.” The shoe is executed in the blue and gold colors that are synonymous with his Golden State Warriors. Retail price is $160.

Jan. 20, 2023: Extra Butter has teamed up with Diadora to give the S8000 sneaker a new look. The Extra Butter x Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0” — which will release alongside a private label collection from the retailer — is a tribute to Giallo, a niche film genre of Italian horror from the 1970s. The made in Italy sneaker is executed with a multicolor palette on its premium pig suede and leather uppers. What’s more, the tongue and footbed of the sneakers feature ornate geometric embellishments that Extra Butter said should be easily recognizable from hardcore horror fans as deep cut Giallo film references. The Extra Butter x Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0” will launch exclusively in-store at Extra Butter on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. ET and online via Extrabutterny.com on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. ET. Retail price is $240.

Jan. 20, 2023: Reebok has added a new shoe to its acclaimed Nano training shoe franchise. The Reebok Nano X3 is built with the brand’s Lift and Run Chassis System in the midsole, which it said aims to provide versatile support across all training demands. Also, the shoe includes a dome TPU piece in the heel that Reebok said hardens when lifting heavy for added stability and then softens when not under load to provide responsive cushioning for running and jumping. A limited-edition release Reebok Hype Pack iteration is available now in two unisex colorways for $150. A broader release is scheduled for Feb. 10 for $140 on Reebok.com/NanoX3 .

Jan. 20, 2023: Puma has added the new RS-Trck to its popular RS franchise. Puma said the silhouette is executed with an outdoor terrain approach. It features protective elements throughout the upper, a grippy traction outsole and was designed with a trail aesthetic. The first drop is the RS-Trck Color, which is available now in men’s, junior, preschool and infant sizes. The men’s Puma RS-Trck Color retails for $120 and is available via Puma.com .

Puma Will Deliver the MB.02 'Honeycomb' This Week