ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WNBA trade: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray dealt to Atlanta Dream

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVwa8_0kMpIbbd00

Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta.

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year was traded by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN's M.A. Voepel reported Wednesday. The teams announced the deal Saturday. The deal also includes the No. 3 overall draft pick this year and a 2025 first-round pick going to the Wings.

Gray averaged a career-best 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, her sixth with the Wings after they drafted her with the No. 4 pick in 2017. The former South Carolina standout, who won a title with the Gamecocks before landing in the league, helped lead the Wings to the playoffs for a third time last season, though they’ve failed to make it out of the first round since relocating to Dallas from Tulsa.

Gray helped lead the United States to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the inaugural women’s 3x3 competition alongside Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young.

Gray, a Georgia native, will now move to the Dream, which finished last season 14-22 under new coach Tanisha Wright. They haven't made the playoffs since 2018.

The Wings, who parted ways with coach Vickie Johnson in September, were involved earlier this week in a three-team trade that saw Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones move to the New York Liberty. The Wings received Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield in the deal.

WNBA free agency:Follow Yahoo Sports' live updates of signings, contract extensions, trades and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WGAU

Tough calls, no-brainers and the tall task of selecting 2023 NBA All-Star starters

For the fourth straight year, the decision-makers in the league office offered me a chance to be one of the media members who votes on which players should start in the NBA All-Star Game. (Reminder: Fan voting makes up 50% of the final result, with player and media ballots accounting for 25% each.) I accepted, because this one time a T-shirt told me that if I didn't vote, I would die, and I don't know about you guys, but I listen to laundry.
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big

With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Hurts puts MVP talk behind him, focuses on NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Asked about being an NFL Most Valuable Player finalist, Jalen Hurts revealed, "I didn't know." Nick Sirianni pounded his fist on a table in mock disgust and cracked "Oh man!" when queried about his finalist snub for Coach of the Year. In other words,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy