Man arrested with multiple stolen mail pieces after allegedly battering GPD officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Erick Bernard Mann, Jr., 37, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of personal identification information for five or more people, resisting arrest without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and giving a false name to law enforcement.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
PALATKA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for second time in 10 days for possession of marijuana with intent to sell

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Keontra Kevon Tillman, 21, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing; he was on pre-trial release from a January 12 arrest for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, carrying a concealed firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent under 24 years of age.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test

A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
WCJB

Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for DUI, hit and run, and damaging multiple cars at Oaks Condominiums

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Valentina De Antonio Cardenas, 23, was arrested last night and charged with two counts of DUI with property damage, two counts of failing to leave information after damaging an unattended vehicle, and one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription after allegedly damaging two cars at Oaks Condominiums.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff: Known drug dealer captured after discarding fentanyl during pursuit

A “long-time Citrus County drug dealer” who attempted to elude authorities during a high-speed chase before authorities disabled his vehicle with stop sticks was apprehended in the early morning hours Thursday, Jan. 19, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit and late Friday, Jan. 20, Facebook post.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart driver flees scene after forcing Villager to flip her tricycle

A golf cart driver took off after forcing a Villager to flip her low-rider trike on the multi-modal path. Ann Marie Milot, 72, who lives in the Village of Dunedin, was riding her tricycle with her husband, Bob, Wednesday afternoon north bound on the path on the east side of Morse Boulevard. Ann Marie was ahead of her 81-year-old husband as they approached the hairpin turn where Morse Boulevard meets Deskin Lane near the Village of Osceola Hills. Two carts were behind them. One cart passed Bob and then Ann Marie just as three carts moving southbound entered the blind turn. The second northbound cart turned directly in front of her and slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the carts. Ann was forced to the side and slammed on her trike’s brakes to avoid colliding with the other cart. Her 57-pound trike flipped over on top of her, pinning her underneath.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County. A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava. According to court documents, Cava is accused...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

