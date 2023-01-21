Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo makes subdued Al-Nassr debut as ex-Man Utd star fails to have a single shot on target in victory
WHILE Manchester United were tangling at the top of the Premier League, their fallen icon was getting a first look at the Saudi Pro League. The spectacle of Cristiano Ronaldo in Arabia is more surreal than anyone expected. Al-Nassr’s new man made a winning but rather frustrating start to life...
Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Blackpool face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Premier League clash between Fulham and Tottenham.
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
Sabri Lamouchi: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss in frame for Cardiff City job
Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy. Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club. Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers,...
Southampton vs Newcastle - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Southampton and Newcastle at St. Mary's on Tuesday night.
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
Wilfried Zaha comes off with nasty looking hamstring injury in huge blow to Crystal Palace against Newcastle
WILFRED ZAHA was forced off in Crystal Palace's clash with Newcastle. The winger pulled up during an Eagles attack and then hit the ground in frustration. Zaha then received treatment on what could possibly have been a pulled hamstring during the match. After some help, the 30-year-old re-entered the fray.
Arsenal signs Poland defender Kiwior from Spezia
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal strengthened its defensive resources for its run at the Premier League title by signing Poland center back Jakub Kiwior from Italian team Spezia on Monday. The Premier League leaders didn't disclose the fee for Kiwior. British media reported he cost 21 million pounds ($26 million).
Valencia's woes continue with 2-2 home draw against Almeria
MADRID (AP) — Valencia struggled again in the Spanish league, twice relinquishing the lead in a 2-2 home draw against Almeria on Monday. Valencia has only won once in its last nine league games. Gennaro Gattuso's team is in 12th place, three points from the relegation zone.
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The line of demarcation
It was almost another stolen three points at the Etihad, but instead Tottenham Hotspur fell by multiple goals against Manchester City and continued the drought against top-four competition. The two sides will battle again in early February, and turning some positive moments into an actual win before then would be nice.
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Oh, Giakoumakis, Souttar, Porteous, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Leicester, Stoke, Adam, Yiga, Eriksson
Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun)
How Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the title race
A look at how Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the Premier League title race.
Newcastle have held talks over Man United star but transfer may have to wait
Newcastle United have reportedly had some conversations about a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this January. However, even though there could be some value to Man Utd in letting McTominay go, they’re keen to hold onto him until the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
Leandro Trossard's agent reveals how Arsenal beat Tottenham to January transfer
The agent of Leandro Trossard has suggested that the new Arsenal forward would have signed for Tottenham this month if they didn't dither in negotiations.
