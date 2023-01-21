ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Hurricanes top Stars in OT to win matchup of 1st-place teams

DALLAS (AP) — The only way the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars meet again this season is if they make the Stanley Cup Final. While there's still a long way to go, both teams are playing pretty good hockey just before the All-Star break. Martin Necas scored 1:34 into...
RALEIGH, NC
Post Register

Marner scores quickly in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Pontus Holmberg scored early and Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (30-11-8)....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy