DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Zion Styles and Donchevell Nugent scored 13 points apiece and Maryland-Eastern Shore scored the final eight points to beat North Carolina Central 59-58 on Monday night. The Hawks (11-8, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) trailed 58-51 when Styles buried a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. Nathanial...

DURHAM, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO