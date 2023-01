Undefeated no more. No. 2 Ohio State suffered the first loss of the 2022-23 season on Saturday night in an 83-72 loss to N0. 10. The Hawkeyes were led by national player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark, who recorded a triple double with 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Center Monika Czinano also had a big night with 22 points and four rebounds.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO