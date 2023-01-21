ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalmette, LA

houmatimes.com

HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck

At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Thousands lose power in uptown New Orleans

More than 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power this morning, mainly in the Uptown area. The bulk of the outages are in the Audubon Park area , with outages also along Napoleon Ave. and the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner truck and tractor-trailer collide, 1 sent to hospital

KENNER, La. — A collision on the interstate in Kenner Monday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to Kenner police, a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 10 at Loyola and Williams Boulevard around 4:37 a.m. The two right lanes of the interstate were blocked for...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Caught harvesting oysters in polluted waters for fifth time, man's boat may be tracked

A Port Sulphur man racked up his fifth citation for harvesting oysters from a polluted area of Plaquemines Parish, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Wildlife agents were patrolling the Port Sulphur area on Jan. 13 when they saw Jeremiah Phillips, 42, taking oysters from waters closed by the state Department of Health for high levels of fecal coliform bacteria. Phillips allegedly dumped the oysters over the side of his boat when agents approached. It’s unclear how many oysters he harvested.
PORT SULPHUR, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Man walking across Terrebonne Parish highway hit, killed by 18-wheeler

BOURG - A man walking across a highway Saturday morning was hit by an 18-wheeler and died at the scene. According to State Police, 24-year-old Kendell Dye was trying to cross LA-24 just north of Country Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers said Dye stepped into the road and was hit by an 18-wheeler.
BOURG, LA
WWL

Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field

SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
an17.com

Tangi Code Enforcement cites suspect, cleans up illegal dump site on Illinois Jones

HAMMOND—A Hammond man has been charged after an illegal dump site was discovered last week on Illinois Jones Road. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller credits the parish’s Code Enforcement team for identifying and investigating the illegal dump site near the Woodhaven community. More than 30 bags of trash were found at this location.
HAMMOND, LA

