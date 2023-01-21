Read full article on original website
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss Universe
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Orleans
NOLA.com
Two-alarm blaze engulfs Ground Pat'i restaurant on David Drive in Metairie
The Ground Pat'i restaurant on David Drive in Metairie (map) caught fire just after 7 p.m. Monday night and Jefferson Parish firefighters extinguished the two-alarm blaze at about 9:15 p.m. Firefighters with the Third District Volunteer Fire Department got the first call at 7:10 p.m. and a second alarm went...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Fire Department investigating fire at Ground Pat'i restaurant
Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Metairie. According to the fire department, Ground Pat'i on David Drive caught fire on Monday evening. It is currently unknown the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck
At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
NOLA.com
Power restored Uptown; no cause yet for outage that knocked out electricity for 9,000
About 9,000 people were without power Monday morning in New Orleans, primarily Uptown, according to Entergy's outage map. The power went out around 9:30 a.m. and was restored for most customers by noon, Entergy said. The bulk of the outage was on the riverside of St. Charles Avenue between Audubon...
Thousands lose power in uptown New Orleans
More than 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power this morning, mainly in the Uptown area. The bulk of the outages are in the Audubon Park area , with outages also along Napoleon Ave. and the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods
WDSU
Kenner truck and tractor-trailer collide, 1 sent to hospital
KENNER, La. — A collision on the interstate in Kenner Monday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to Kenner police, a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 10 at Loyola and Williams Boulevard around 4:37 a.m. The two right lanes of the interstate were blocked for...
NOLA.com
Caught harvesting oysters in polluted waters for fifth time, man's boat may be tracked
A Port Sulphur man racked up his fifth citation for harvesting oysters from a polluted area of Plaquemines Parish, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Wildlife agents were patrolling the Port Sulphur area on Jan. 13 when they saw Jeremiah Phillips, 42, taking oysters from waters closed by the state Department of Health for high levels of fecal coliform bacteria. Phillips allegedly dumped the oysters over the side of his boat when agents approached. It’s unclear how many oysters he harvested.
fox8live.com
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
Vehicle of interest sought in Central City homicide investigation
According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way.
NOLA.com
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
wbrz.com
Man walking across Terrebonne Parish highway hit, killed by 18-wheeler
BOURG - A man walking across a highway Saturday morning was hit by an 18-wheeler and died at the scene. According to State Police, 24-year-old Kendell Dye was trying to cross LA-24 just north of Country Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers said Dye stepped into the road and was hit by an 18-wheeler.
Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field
SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
WDSU
Woman accused of shooting a man inside a hotel room on Julia Street
The New Orleans Police Department has announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of shooting a man on Dec. 27. According to police, Cache Shelton, 26, is accused of killing a 29-year-old man inside a hotel room at the 300 block of Julia Street around 8:43 a.m. On...
NOLA.com
DWI enforcement plummets in New Orleans despite rise in impaired driving deaths
It's been almost four years since a drunk driver careened into an Esplanade Avenue bike lane following the Endymion parade, injuring nine cyclists, two of them fatally. But the pain of loss does not diminish with time, said Lois Walls Benjamin, whose daughter, Sharree Walls, was killed in the tragedy.
an17.com
Tangi Code Enforcement cites suspect, cleans up illegal dump site on Illinois Jones
HAMMOND—A Hammond man has been charged after an illegal dump site was discovered last week on Illinois Jones Road. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller credits the parish’s Code Enforcement team for identifying and investigating the illegal dump site near the Woodhaven community. More than 30 bags of trash were found at this location.
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
Severe storms could spawn strong tornadoes Tuesday in South, including Houston and New Orleans metros
On the warm side of a winter storm that will track from Texas to the Northeast this week, parts of the storm-fatigued South are in the bull's-eye for yet another severe weather threat Tuesday and Wednesday.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
NOLA.com
The restoration of Fairview Riverside State Park near Madisonville progressing slowly but surely
Like many state parks in Louisiana, the Fairview Riverside State Park along the Tchefuncte River near Madisonville took a major hit from Hurricane Ida in 2021. Trees were impacted, several buildings were damaged and an already rickety boardwalk along the river was badly chewed up. The 99-acre park just east...
