A Port Sulphur man racked up his fifth citation for harvesting oysters from a polluted area of Plaquemines Parish, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Wildlife agents were patrolling the Port Sulphur area on Jan. 13 when they saw Jeremiah Phillips, 42, taking oysters from waters closed by the state Department of Health for high levels of fecal coliform bacteria. Phillips allegedly dumped the oysters over the side of his boat when agents approached. It’s unclear how many oysters he harvested.

PORT SULPHUR, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO