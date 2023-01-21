ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wkms.org

Voting rights, CROWN Act top legislative priorities for Ky. ACLU

The ACLU of Kentucky is calling for state lawmakers to uphold reproductive rights, reform the criminal justice system and pass a statewide fairness ordinance protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination. Many of the proposals include policies that haven’t gotten traction in the Republican-led legislature in recent years. And the civil...
KENTUCKY STATE
College Heights Herald

Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky

The legalization of marijuana in any form has long been a contentious issue in Kentucky and across the United States. At the federal level, marijuana has been illegal since 1937. Cannabis is also illegal in all forms in the commonwealth, though the law has been relaxed in recent years. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky

When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
KENTUCKY STATE
Reason.com

Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours

Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Record amount spent lobbying Kentucky legislature last year

FRANKFORT — A record amount of nearly $24.3 million was spent lobbying the Kentucky General Assembly in 2022, according to reports filed by the hundreds of corporations, associations and other groups registered to lobby the legislature. Reports filed by the groups show that the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce continues...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Illinois preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban. Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th District Appellate Court in...
ILLINOIS STATE
wkms.org

Bill Lee sworn in for second term as 50th governor of Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee has officially begun his second term as the governor of Tennessee. The Williamson County-born Republican was sworn in for another four years at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Nashville. Lee took the oath of office in chilly but sunny temperatures in front of dozens of state lawmakers...
TENNESSEE STATE

