wkms.org
Voting rights, CROWN Act top legislative priorities for Ky. ACLU
The ACLU of Kentucky is calling for state lawmakers to uphold reproductive rights, reform the criminal justice system and pass a statewide fairness ordinance protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination. Many of the proposals include policies that haven’t gotten traction in the Republican-led legislature in recent years. And the civil...
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
wdrb.com
County jailers sue Kentucky corrections agency over state inmates kept in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four elected Kentucky jailers and their statewide association have sued the Kentucky Department of Corrections, claiming it routinely fails to move inmates in county jails to state facilities. The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges that the corrections department relies on county...
College Heights Herald
Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky
The legalization of marijuana in any form has long been a contentious issue in Kentucky and across the United States. At the federal level, marijuana has been illegal since 1937. Cannabis is also illegal in all forms in the commonwealth, though the law has been relaxed in recent years. In...
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky
When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WLKY.com
Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
wdrb.com
Officials hear 9 recommendations from high school students to improve safety at Kentucky schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky education officials heard from several high school students Tuesday about what they think should be done to improve safety at Kentucky schools. The members of the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner's Student Advisory Council presented nine safety recommendations. Those nine recommendations were released in a...
Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours
Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
2 Kentuckians charged with disaster fraud
Two Kentuckians have been indicted on charges of wire fraud and disaster fraud, one faces more.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
wkms.org
Record amount spent lobbying Kentucky legislature last year
FRANKFORT — A record amount of nearly $24.3 million was spent lobbying the Kentucky General Assembly in 2022, according to reports filed by the hundreds of corporations, associations and other groups registered to lobby the legislature. Reports filed by the groups show that the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce continues...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
WKYT 27
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
wkms.org
Illinois preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban. Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th District Appellate Court in...
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
wkms.org
Bill Lee sworn in for second term as 50th governor of Tennessee
Gov. Bill Lee has officially begun his second term as the governor of Tennessee. The Williamson County-born Republican was sworn in for another four years at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Nashville. Lee took the oath of office in chilly but sunny temperatures in front of dozens of state lawmakers...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of shooting victims at dance club
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Thursday, January 26. This is accordance with a proclamation from the White House in honor and remembrance of the shooting victims at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday.
Governor Beshear announces closure of Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY. - The Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund, created during the pandemic to help keep Kentuckians in their homes, will close to new applicants this week. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that since launching in February 2021, the fund had provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households.
