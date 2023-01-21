ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘The Starling Girl’ Sundance Review: A Teen Defies Her Fundamentalist Society In Director Laurel Parmet’s Feature Debut

By Todd McCarthy
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

That old-time religion takes another hit in The Starling Girl , an effective if somewhat overdrawn account of an obedient 17-year-old girl in a fundamentalist society who is lured astray by a local former pastor. Everything about Laurel Parmet ’s feature directorial debut has been fastidiously tended to in this well-carpentered drama that will appeal to young female audiences who will be both fascinated with and appalled by the rigid strictures and male-dominated activities that, according to the film, define the lives of the women in such fundamentalist communities.

Parmet shows dramatic confidence as she sets up a story that serves as a reminder of how dominant religion-based societies are in significant swaths of American life. Quietly but firmly, the film makes clear its disapproval of such narrow and blinkered attitudes and spends more time watching the fundamentalists stuff their faces with dreadfully unhealthy food than providing much insight into the way they live their lives.

A bit coyly, the film set in Kentucky, introduces unexpected sights in this rigidly conformist, rules-based society; there’s a briefly-seen naked man in one of the girl’s bedrooms, and it appears that something suspicious has been going on in one of the bathrooms. But these are fleeting moments, and we are shortly introduced to the local congregants, recognizable for their bland clothing, prim attitudes and habit of thanking God for something every 15 seconds or so. It really does look like a society that thinks it’s still 1953, if not 1640s Massachusetts.

The central figure here is teen Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen), a member of the Holy Grace Church youth group who is already being pushed down the path to matrimony. Assorted dorky marriage candidates present themselves, none of whom you’d think any self-respecting young lady would settle for, but girls get put on a fast track to marriage and motherhood in these parts and there’s to be no argument about it. And who was that naked man in the bedroom anyway?

In a mostly-closed society defined by its strong set of rules, one’s transgressions can barely ever remain hidden (pierced ears are disapprovingly noticed), but that doesn’t stop Jem and the 30ish Owen Taylor (actor Lewis Pullman) from going all the way, an event that, given all the heavily-stressed prohibitions, seems to take place rather too quickly. “It doesn’t feel like a sin,” Jem immediately remarks afterwards, and her conversion to such a vile sin as sex arrives rather too easily, with no mention made of possible pregnancy or other consequences.

If Jem was going to make such an abrupt turnabout from everything she’s ever known, you’d think there would be at least some considerations made of what lies ahead. On top of that, the couple’s conversations are boring, making you feel that, if Jem was going to make such a significant leap from life-long religious obedience to wild thing, there would be emotional issues involved that are simply not acknowledged here.
Apart from these somewhat weighty issues, Parmet’s work here shows a confident hand in staging and with her actors, even as one misses some of the complexity such dramatic happenings would trigger in real life.

Jem’s predicament will trigger automatic emotional sympathy in most viewers, and those involved both in front of and behind the camera will certainly be heard from in the future.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance

EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
Deadline

Sundance Review: Ashley Sabin And David Redmon’s Documentary ‘Kim’s Video’

Premiering on the first day of the Sundance Film Festival, Kim’s Video is the perfect Sundance documentary, a playful and intelligent film that teases one thing and delivers quite another. Just as 2012’s Searching for Sugar Man set out to find a missing soul singer and uncovered a secret history of anti-apartheid rebellion in South Africa, this affectionate and funny film by Ashley Sabin and David Redmon and playing in the fest’s Next lineup starts as a nerd’s quest and transforms into, well, actually two things: one a glorious shaggy dog story that somehow links a New York dry cleaner,...
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
IndieWire

Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning

Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Sundance review: Anne Hathaway seduces and scares in ‘Eileen’

PARK CITY, Utah — No one likes being lied to or manipulated … unless it’s at the movie “Eileen,” which premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival. Director William Oldroyd’s mouth-watering drama, based on Ottessa Moshfegh’s acclaimed novel, misleads and misdirects all the way to the shocker ending. Like some dark choose-your-own-adventure story, it’s easy to imagine 10 different outcomes for shy, downtrodden Eileen throughout the shapeshifting film. None of them are what you get.  movie review eileen Running time: 97 minutes. Rated R (violent content, sexual content and language.) Thomasin McKenzie plays the demure 24-year-old title character, who left school and came home to a...
UTAH STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary

Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Deadline

Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident

Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending...
IndieWire

Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary from Doug Liman Added to Sundance Lineup

Sundance has added a secret documentary about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from director Doug Liman to its lineup, Sundance programmers announced Thursday. The film “Justice” is intended to screen on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. MT as a special premiere at Park Avenue Theater followed by a Press & Industry screening at 10 p.m. MT, and IndieWire has learned the film is also available for acquisition. Liman, who is known for films like “Swingers,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “The Bourne Identity,” and more, self-financed the project and is making his documentary feature debut with “Justice.” Kavanaugh, who was appointed to the Supreme Court...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial Features Star Tributes, Family Salutes, Gospel Interludes

Lisa Marie Presley was remembered Sunday morning by her family, friends, and fans, all gathered at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. It was an emotional public memorial, with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla, the mother of Lisa Marie, leading the tributes by reading a heartfelt family message during the ceremony. Priscilla Presley shared a poem by one of Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old daughters. The poem alluded to a “broken heart” that hastened Lisa Marie’s death at 54. It was an inference to her son Benjamin’s death by suicide in July 2020. At the end of the poem, Priscilla switched to her own message. “Our hearts...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Deadline

How To Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial Service Online

Elvis Presley’s Graceland will host a memorial service and celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child, on Sunday, January 22 at 9 a.m. CT/7 a.m. PT. The ceremony on the front lawn of the Memphis estate of the King of Rock and Roll is open to the public and will include Lisa Marie’s family and friends. After the service, there will be a procession through Graceland’s Meditation Garden, where Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside the graves of Elvis and her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27. The memorial service will be livestreamed....
MEMPHIS, TN
msn.com

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn down the pivotal role, she says, due to scheduling conflicts.
Deadline

Deadline

156K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy