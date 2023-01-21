ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday

By Brian Dulle
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFJ15_0kMpGp4f00

( WDAF ) – Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, the second person to set foot on the moon, got married to his longtime partner Dr. Anca Faur on Friday, he announced.

The ceremony took place on Jan. 20, his 93rd birthday.

“I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” Aldrin announced on Twitter just before 7 p.m. He also shared photos of himself and Faur from the ceremony.

The former astronaut added that he and Faur were married during a small private ceremony in Los Angeles and “are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Aldrin had previously been married three times: to Joan Archer, between 1954 and 1974; to Beverly Van Zile, between 1975 and 1978; and to Lois Driggs Cannon, from 1988 to 2012.

Nicolas Cage ‘heartbroken’ over death of ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, actor says

On July 16, 1969, Aldrin, along with fellow astronauts Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, blasted off in Apollo 11 on a nearly 250,000-mile journey to the moon. Four days later, Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon, with Aldrin joining him 19 minutes later.

Armstrong was on the moon’s surface for two hours and 32 minutes, and Aldrin, who followed him, spent about 15 minutes fewer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

One person hospitalized after shooting at West 20th Street

One person was injured in a shooting in Erie on Monday. Calls went out around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of West 20th Street. According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Erie police did […]
ERIE, PA
Futurism

Buzz Aldrin Marries His Employee at the Young Age of 93

Famed Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin — the second person to walk on the Moon, you'll recall — has married a woman who works for him at the cool age of 93. In a Twitter post announcing the nuptials, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin said that he'd married Dr. Anca Faur, his "longtime love," in a private ceremony that took place on his birthday.
TMZ.com

Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourErie

Two dead in overnight shooting in the City of Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police have confirmed that two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Erie. Erie 911 received a call from a child reporting a shooting in the 900 Block of East 28th Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. When crews arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East police respond to reported bank robbery

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Crews respond to wreck on I-90

Crews were busy dealing with a wreck on I-90 Sunday afternoon. Calls came in just after 1 p.m. for a wreck on I-90 just east of the Route 215 exit ramp near the westbound lanes. An SUV reportedly left the roadway, rolled several times before coming to a rest. Three people were inside the vehicle, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

The best muscle cars

With many muscle cars across many different trim levels, iSeeCars breaks down the best muscle cars for power-hungry drivers.
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy