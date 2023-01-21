It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than Cody Jinks Covering Alan Jackson’s “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” At Red Rocks

Gotta respect the classics.

Back in 2019, before everything went to shit, Cody played the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Lucky for us, he recorded the entire show, and it’s honestly one of the best live albums I’ve ever heard.

To this day, I’ve been watching the clips religiously… I mean, how can you not?

Cody has been covering “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” at the live show for a while now, and one of the first times he played it, he told the crowd this:

“I think I was 9 years old, 10 years old, when that song came out.

I always loved that song and my wife and kids and I were having dinner a few weeks ago and the restaurant that we were at, that song came on and I hadn’t heard it in a long time.

And I kind of teared up, I said I gotta do that song, I finally made it, I gotta do that song. Means a lot more now than it did back then.”

After watching these Live From Red Rocks videos, I’m fully convinced that the man puts on one of the best live concerts around… and then you throw some Alan Jackson in the mix, it’s ballgame.

Cody will be opening up for Eric Church on select dates this year, in addition to playing a number of his own gigs, so if you get the chance, go see him live.

You won’t regret it.