ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, CO

It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than Cody Jinks Covering Alan Jackson’s “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” At Red Rocks

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiTCg_0kMpGnYR00

Gotta respect the classics.

Back in 2019, before everything went to shit, Cody played the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Lucky for us, he recorded the entire show, and it’s honestly one of the best live albums I’ve ever heard.

To this day, I’ve been watching the clips religiously… I mean, how can you not?

Cody has been covering “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” at the live show for a while now, and one of the first times he played it, he told the crowd this:

“I think I was 9 years old, 10 years old, when that song came out.

I always loved that song and my wife and kids and I were having dinner a few weeks ago and the restaurant that we were at, that song came on and I hadn’t heard it in a long time.

And I kind of teared up, I said I gotta do that song, I finally made it, I gotta do that song. Means a lot more now than it did back then.”

After watching these Live From Red Rocks videos, I’m fully convinced that the man puts on one of the best live concerts around… and then you throw some Alan Jackson in the mix, it’s ballgame.

Cody will be opening up for Eric Church on select dates this year, in addition to playing a number of his own gigs, so if you get the chance, go see him live.

You won’t regret it.

The post It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than Cody Jinks Covering Alan Jackson’s “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” At Red Rocks first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Colter Wall Performs New Music From His Upcoming Record

Colter Wall is a class act. It’s no secret that the man is beloved in country music despite remaining independent and living the true cowboy life up in Canada. He recently sold out back to back nights at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado… a room that’s holds about 4,000 fans per night.
DENVER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Wildlife Officials Confirm Derek Wolfe Legally Took Monster Mountain Lion

Former Broncos DE Derek Wolfe found himself in hot water (with idiots on Twitter) this week after he revealed that he killed a massive mountain lion near his home in Colorado. The former Super Bowl champ had been hunting a mountain lion since Tuesday in Colorado, after he had gotten a call that the creature had been terrorizing a rural neighborhood in the city. This particular cat had killed two dogs in the area, and they were fearful that he […] The post Colorado Wildlife Officials Confirm Derek Wolfe Legally Took Monster Mountain Lion first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
HOYT, CO
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

260K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy