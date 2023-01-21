ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Hendry shocks The Masked Singer panel as he is unmasked as Rubbish

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Steven Hendry was unmasked as the celebrity behind Rubbish during Saturday evening's The Masked Singer.

The snooker pro, 54, was left in the bottom two after receiving the least amount of votes alongside co-star Jacket Potato.

And after the judges decided to save the latter, Rubbish was unmasked as the Scottish sportsman before leaving the show.

He was first up to perform in the show earlier on, opening with a cover of The Kaiser Chiefs' hit song Ruby.

And despite Steven leaving a trail of snooker hints during the performance and clue clips, many fans were convinced that it was a member of JLS behind the mask.

But panellist Jonathan Ross had it on the tip of his tongue as he figured out that it was a snooker player, but guessed the wrong one by suggesting Ronnie O'Sullivan.

After being unmasked, Davina asked Steven why he did the show, to which he replied: 'I love the show, and it's obviously way out of my comfort zone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqMMJ_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CjTH_0kMpGYGQ00

Taking to Twitter before Rubbish's identity was revealed, one fan wrote: 'I think rubbish is Oritsé from JLS #TheMaskedSinger,' as another agreed: 'Rubbish is Marvin Humes, got to be #TheMaskedSinger'.

And later, many were shocked to learn that it was Steven, with one sharing; 'I would never have said Stephen Hendry #maskedsingeruk dad was shocked and hes a snooker fan.'

While Steven took to his own Instagram to share the news with his 125K followers, writing: 'I took it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAUnH_0kMpGYGQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMU72_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niftt_0kMpGYGQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGlsm_0kMpGYGQ00

'I had so much fun taking part in #MaskedSingerUK Stand by for the Christmas album'.

During the show, panel Rita Ora , Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall were back in the judging hot seats to make their guesses at who was behind each mask.

And it was 'clue fest' evening on the show, with each contestant providing a clip full of extra clues ahead of their performances.

Fawn then took to the stage with a performance of Madonna's Into The Groove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsxG1_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWZL9_0kMpGYGQ00

Rita said: 'I love Fawn, it's just you confuse me the most'

While Jonathan guessed that the person behind Fawn was Anne-Marie, before Rita interjected: 'No, there's no way, her voice sounds nothing like Anne-Marie'.

'Whoever it is in there, they're a maniac. In that picnic scene they were putting marmelade on a scone, that's criminal!

Fawn made a reference to being in 'topsy turvy land', which the judges interpreted as Australia, comparing the phrase to 'down under' as Mo guessed Dannii Minogue.

Davina put Jacqueline Jossa's name into the ring, noting that she had been on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, which is filmed in Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lajK5_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pJ3y_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PvgX_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19j5Ec_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJxT0_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZOLh_0kMpGYGQ00

Rhino was next to the stage, and gave a collection of clues that he was someone from the US - with references to the Big Apple and a western costume.

With an incredible performance of Pink's Try, whoever was behind the mask certainly had a strong voice as they showed off her talent.

Many fans were convinced that Rhino is James Arthur, with the voice sounding extremely similar to the hitmaker.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their guesses, as one penned: 'I'm sorry but I said it on the first line last time and I'm saying it again @JamesArthur23 that is definitely you #MaskedSingerUK that voice is unmistakeable. If I'm wrong I'll honestly be shocked fantastic vocal my hairs are stood on end'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4zXG_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3IiW_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htJ2b_0kMpGYGQ00

And Jonathan was on the same wavelength as he shared that Rhino was 'a real superstar' and guessed James.

But the judges thought different, as Mo guessed rugby player Thom Evans, who is in a relationship with Nicole Sherzinger, who hails from New York - relating to the Big Apple hint.

Dubbing Rhino one of her favourite voices in the competition, Davina guessed Joe Jonas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1e7l_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlR4H_0kMpGYGQ00

Pigeon then took to the screen with a strong Essex twang, which the panel guessed was fake to send them off of the scent.

After the performance, the star had the judges in stitches as she jokingly flirted with host Joel with dance moves, along with over-the-top gestures.

'She's got to be a comedian of some sort, last time I said Emily Atack, and she's so funny Emily. It's Emily Atack,' said Davina.

But Mo was sure it was Gemma Collins, while Jonathan jested the dance moves reminded him of Theresa May, before seriously guessing it was Linda Robson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vimtk_0kMpGYGQ00

Next it was Jacket Potato's turn, who turned the mood by singing Hallelujah.

'Wow, wow, wow, that was unbelievable, I've never heard it sung in that way,' began Rita.

As Joel added: 'Well, I think it would be weird if you had heard it in that way, with a jacket potato singing it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0np34z_0kMpGYGQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crKNT_0kMpGYGQ00

'Come on, don't butter me up the wrong way Joel,' replies Rita as she was on point with her puns.

The songstress guessed that the food reference meant it was a TV chef, suggesting Gino D'Acampo.

As decision time came, Pigeon, Rhino and Fawn were put through - leaving Rubbish and Jacket Potato to sing in the bottom two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPVsI_0kMpGYGQ00

