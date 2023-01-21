ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HelloBeautiful

Gabrielle Union Stuns In A Prada Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlmzS_0kMpGL2D00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAzEf_0kMpGL2D00

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her effortless style recently when she donned a colorful designer look that we love!

The stunning actress took to the social media platform to show off her style when she rocked a fun Prasa dress that had us all swooning. For her look, the starlet donned a black, pink and green sequined dress strapless and long straight hem. The dress featured sparkling detailing throughout and included blocked colors at the waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymS0F_0kMpGL2D00

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

She paired the look with minimal jewelry and green pumps and rocked her hair in a sleek bun that showed off all sides of her gorgeous face and posed on the carpet alongside actress Octavia Spencer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ua7Xe_0kMpGL2D00

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The beauty also shared the fashionable look on her Instagram page, posting a photo set of herself as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection ahead of the season three premiere of Truth Be Told.

“Its the support for me. I love that for us

Catch me and the talented @OctaviaSpencer every week in @TruthBeTold on @AppleTvPlus !” she captioned the photo set that included a photo of her and her hubby, Dwyane Wade. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

She’s always fashion goals, right? And Gab’s millions of Instagram followers certainly agree as they flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Love this dress on you,” one follower wrote while another commented, “Love that for you!” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable pic.

Beauties, what do you think about Gabriele’s fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Shines In Loewe Dress

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a sunshine-filled Christmas this year. The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 50, and her basketball star husband, 40, spent the holiday sharing love and laughs with their daughter, Kaavia James, 4, while on a tropical vacation together. On Monday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram which showed Union and Wade sitting beside their little girl, who wore a...
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HOLAUSA

Check out Ivanka Trump’s best workout looks: Fitness inspiration

Ivanka Trump is known for looking stylish no matter the occasion. The former first daughter is always keeping up with her fitness, commiting to a healthy lifestyle. She has been spotted multiple times keeping herself active in Miami, hitting the gym, going for a run by the beach...
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
OK! Magazine

'Happy To Be Here!': Wendy Williams Glows As She Debuts New Merchandise & Teases Podcast Return — See Photos!

Wendy Williams is looking refreshed and better than ever for the holidays! On Saturday, December 24, The Wendy Williams Show alum took to Instagram to tease her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience" while showing off her new merchandise line featuring her infamous taglines. "Tis the season for the winter, don't forget to catch your favorite Wendy experience merchandise, I am just happy to be here and just happy to be here," a glowing Williams said in the video to her loyal followers. PERMANENT FINANCIAL GUARDIAN SABRINA MORRISSEY TAKES CONTROL OF WENDY WILLIAMS' ESTATE, CUTS OFF EX-HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER &...
thesource.com

Nia Long Shuts Down Rumors of Dating Omarion: ‘I’m Single AF’

Nia Long calls cap on the rumors that she is currently seeing Omarion. Long was posing on the red carpet for her latest film, You People, with Omarion, and the two flashed bright smiles, leading The Shade Room to wonder about their relationship status. Stomping out the fire of “The...
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos

Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
People

Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy