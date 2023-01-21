ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Crystal Palace frustrates Newcastle in 0-0 draw

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOyxQ_0kMpGFjr00

Newcastle made it 15 games unbeaten in the English Premier League and moved up to third after drawing with Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday.

But Eddie Howe's team missed the chance to put added pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United, who face each other at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The result moved Newcastle level with United on points, having played a game more.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope kept his ninth straight clean sheet in all competitions.

Despite the visitors in London dominating the chances, Pope had to produce a crucial save to deny substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta what would have been a winner in the second half.

At the other end, Vicente Guaita was called into action to save from Alexander Isak and Fabian Schar.

It is the second time this week Palace has halted the momentum of one of the leading clubs after holding Manchester United to 1-1 on Wednesday.

Despite another positive result for Palace, the evening was marred when Wilfried Zaha, making his 450th start, pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 65th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
The Independent

Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Blackpool face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
BBC

Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
Yardbarker

Rapids acquire M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Colorado Rapids signed midfielder Connor Ronan from the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The four-year deal announced Monday for the 24-year-old Irishman includes a club option for 2027. "Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles," Rapids general manager Padraig...
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
The Independent

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s joint all-time record goalscorer with the winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday.Tottenham had been second-best in the first half at Craven Cottage but Kane produced a trademark finish on the stroke of halftime to notch his 266th goal for the Londoners.Kane’s effort drew him level with the late Jimmy Greaves whose 266 goals came in 379 games. England skipper Kane reached the total in 415 appearances.Fulham were the better side until Kane’s right-footed finish with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian all going close to giving the hosts the lead.Kane even had the chance to break the record after halftime but headed straight at Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.Victory revived Tottenham’s top-four hopes, leaving them in fifth place with 36 points, three behind Newcastle United and Manchester United who have both played a game less. Read More Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record with opener at Fulham
BBC

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
NBC Sports

Arsenal wins five-goal thriller over Manchester United with 90th minute magic

Sunday’s version of Arsenal vs Manchester United, a pulsating 3-2 Gunners win at the Emirates Stadium, taught the Premier League a new yet familiar lesson. The Arsenal-Manchester United rivalry is very much back, as fans and neutrals alike will dream of this fixture growing to become what it was earlier this century.
Yardbarker

Watch: Amad Diallo scores winner against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo continues to wow Sunderland fans with another brilliant goal. The winger has impressed under Tony Mowbray on Tyneside and on Sunday he helped them seal all three points against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough. Sunderland were already leading 1-0 through Ross Stewart’s opener when Amad produced...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
82K+
Followers
126K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy