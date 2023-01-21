ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin's Family Updates Recovery Status

By Jason Hall
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvJpr_0kMpG3EO00
Photo: Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still has a lengthy rehabilitation process after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month despite his already miraculous progress , his friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press on behalf of Hamlin's family.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects,” Rooney said. “Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

Rooney specified that Hamlin still has hurdles in his recovery, despite being discharged from a Buffalo General Medical Center on January 11, five days after his breathing tube was removed and he was able to breathe, walk and talk on his own at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially hospitalized.

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the January 2 game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

The second-year safety had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches last on January 6.

Earlier this week, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin was with the team "almost daily" as he continues to recover.

"It's limited, just overall," McDermott said via ESPN . "But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here."

Hamlin wasn't in attendance for the Bills' 34-31 win against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round last Sunday (January 15), but watched the game remotely, after previously visiting the team with his family on Saturday (January 14).

"That was special for the whole team, because everybody just ran up and just bombarded each other trying to get to see him and hug him," cornerback Kaiir Elam said after Sunday's win via ESPN . "And I think that was very special and it lifted a lot of spirits as well."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment

Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment. During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further ...
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

Damar Hamlin is attendance at Bills-Bengals playoff matchup

The last time the Buffalo Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made incredible strides in his health since that point and has been back in the building at One Bills Drive to get into a routine of sorts. He hasn’t spotted at a Bills game since the injury, but that will reportedly change today.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FanSided

Cowboys vs 49ers: Here’s who experts think will win

49ers? Dallas Cowboys? One of those teams is going to move on to have a chance to play into the Super Bowl. Here’s who the experts think it’ll be. This one could be the game of the weekend. If you believe the lines, it’s the game that is anticipated to be closest, with the San Francisco 49ers sitting as a three-to-four-point favorite over the Dallas Cowboys with most sportsbooks throughout the week.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes' Tweet About Jaguars Fan Going Viral

Brittany Mahomes is taking in all the energy of today's Divisional Round matchup in Kansas City — the good and the bad. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a viral tweet about a Jaguars fan she saw on the streets of KC. "Just saw a Jaguars fan, whip it out and pee on a lamp post ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Son Photo

Peyton Manning was at Lincoln Financial Field for Saturday night's Eagles-Giants game, and he brought one of his sons with him. Even though Peyton's son Marshall's uncle Eli is a New York Giants legend and an enemy of the Philly fanbase, that didn't stop the young boy from wearing the jersey of one ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, reacts to Chiefs QB gutting out injury

Brittany Matthews is showing support for her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Jaguars, which included an injury scare. A short time after Kansas City punched its ticket to the AFC Championship game following a 27-20 victory against Jacksonville, the 27-year-old Matthews took to Instagram, where she posted a sweet game-day snap with Mahomes, also 27. “Proud,” Matthews captioned the photo, which featured the pair sharing a kiss on the sidelines. Late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes appeared to injure his ankle after throwing a pass. At the time, Jaguars outside linebacker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WVNews

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the Super Bowl...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance

No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made quite the fashion statement before his team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Diggs showed up to Highmark Stadium in an outfit that really cannot be described. He had some sort of knit covering over his entire head and pants that looked like they... The post Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game

One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans

What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy