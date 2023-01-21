Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Baylor beats No. 9 Kansas in matchup of last 2 champs
WACO, Texas (AP) — Langston Love came up huge for 17th-ranked Baylor after No. 9 Kansas took its only lead in a matchup of the last two national champions, both of whom have endured three-game losing streaks in Big 12 play. The reigning champion Jayhawks are on their three-game...
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Baylor 75, No. 9 Kansas 69
KANSAS (16-4) Adams 1-5 2-2 4, Wilson 10-16 0-0 23, Dick 8-13 6-6 24, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, McCullar 3-9 8-8 14, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0, Pettiford 0-1 0-0 0, Udeh 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 16-16 69. BAYLOR (15-5) Bridges 3-6 4-5 11, Thamba 1-1...
Porterville Recorder
UT Arlington faces Cal Baptist after Gibson's 20-point showing
Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 4-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-14, 2-6 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Kyron Gibson scored 20 points in UT Arlington's 84-68 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Mavericks are 4-5 on their home court. UT Arlington averages...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 3, Dallas 2
Dallas1010—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 19 (Pavelski, Hintz), 1:48 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Dahlin 14 (Mittelstadt), 11:29. Third Period_3, Buffalo, Olofsson 22 (Skinner, Thompson), 1:44. 4, Dallas, Robertson 32 (Pavelski), 5:58. Overtime_5, Buffalo, Power 1 (Thompson, Tuch), 0:56. Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-9-6-2_25. Dallas 14-7-10-0_31. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Dallas...
Comments / 0