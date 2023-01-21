Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Related
Porterville Recorder
DELAWARE STATE 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OT
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Robinson 3-6, Stitt 1-2, Staten 1-4, Muniz 1-5, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stone 2). Turnovers: 15 (Staten 4, Muniz 3, Somerville 2, Stitt 2, Stone 2, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Muniz 2,...
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN ILLINOIS 92, NORTH DAKOTA 80
Percentages: FG .516, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Norman 3-8, Danielson 2-2, Omot 1-5, Eaglestaff 1-6, Levias 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omot). Turnovers: 10 (Norman 4, Danielson 2, Trent 2, Eaglestaff, Tsartsidze). Steals: 2 (Trent, Tsartsidze). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W....
Porterville Recorder
PENN 76, HARTFORD 52
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Martz 5-7, Dingle 4-8, Smith 2-5, Slajchert 1-2, Laczkowski 1-3, Charles 1-4, Chambers 0-1, McMullen 0-1, Monroe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lorca-Lloyd 2, Dingle, Monroe). Turnovers: 7 (Monroe 2, Charles, Dingle, Slajchert, Smith, Spinoso). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
ALCORN STATE 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Harmon 3-8, Dyson 2-5, Davis 1-1, Garrett 1-1, Gudavicius 1-1, French 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Henderson 4, Davis, Dyson, McEntire). Turnovers: 15 (Harmon 5, Davis 3, Garrett 3, Gudavicius 3, Henderson). Steals: 4 (Garrett 2,...
Porterville Recorder
COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 84, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .567, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Whitley 2-4, Byrd 1-2, Lyons 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Woods 0-1, Etienne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Whitley). Turnovers: 10 (Whitley 3, Byrd 2, Etienne 2, Reynolds, Rollins, Woods). Steals: 6 (Byrd 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Woods).
Porterville Recorder
MORGAN STATE 77, NORFOLK STATE 71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .763. 3-Point Goals: 0-13, .000 (Tate 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Bryant 0-8). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Chambers 2, Bryant, C.Brown, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (C.Brown 5, Bryant 2, Jenkins). Steals: 4 (Bankston 2, C.Brown 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Porterville Recorder
CHICAGO STATE 74, COASTAL CAROLINA 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cardet 3-3, Weaver 3-9, Davis 2-4, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Kacuol 0-1, Corbett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cardet). Turnovers: 10 (Weaver 3, Cardet 2, Cole 2, Corbett 2, Kacuol). Steals: 4 (Corbett, Davis, Johnson, Weaver).
Porterville Recorder
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
Percentages: FG .447, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Rozier 2-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 3, Richards 2, McDaniels, Plumlee). Turnovers: 14 (Hayward 4, McDaniels 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2, Rozier, Williams). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
HOWARD 90, COPPIN STATE 76
Percentages: FG .429, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Hood 3-9, Sessoms 3-9, Rojas 2-3, Titus 2-5, Tarke 1-3, Blue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Steers 2, Rojas, Titus). Turnovers: 10 (Titus 4, Sessoms 2, Hood, Spurlock, Steers, Tarke). Steals: 4 (Titus 2, Blue, Sessoms).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 17 BAYLOR 75, NO. 9 KANSAS 69
Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson). Steals: 5 (McCullar 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 111, Atlanta 100
Percentages: FG .459, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Griffin 3-5, Bogdanovic 3-8, Murray 2-7, A.Holiday 1-1, Collins 1-4, Capela 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Young 0-5). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Capela 2, Collins, Kaminsky). Turnovers: 18 (Young 6, Collins 5, Bogdanovic 2, Capela 2,...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 71, ALABAMA STATE 65
Percentages: FG .410, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas). Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker). Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70
Percentages: FG .542, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Christon 2-3, Murrell 2-4, Smith 1-1, Cotton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aku, Christon, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Cowart 4, Smith 3, Aku 2, Cotton 2, Lamin 2, Moton 2, Murrell 2, Christon). Steals: 11 (Cowart 5,...
Porterville Recorder
OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67
Percentages: FG .440, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Watts 3-11, Hervey 2-2, Moore 2-6, Price 1-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 8 (Townsend 3, Conway, Hervey, Moore, Price, Watts). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Watts 2, Townsend). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anderson3710-170-03-62122.
Porterville Recorder
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 59, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 58
Percentages: FG .361, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Nugent 1-4, Phillip 1-4, Styles 1-4, Hupstead 0-1, Davis 0-2, Thompson 0-3, Voyles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Fofana 3, Styles 2, Voyles 2, Anderson, Davis, Hupstead, Nugent, Phillip, Pollard). Steals: 12 (Nugent 6,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 67, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 59
Percentages: FG .415, FT .474. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (T.Smith 3-6, Nelson 1-1, Bell 1-2, Gambrell 1-3, Harding 0-1, Harris 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rasas 2, Rutty). Turnovers: 19 (Douglas 3, T.Smith 3, Augustin 2, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Rutty...
Comments / 0