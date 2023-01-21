ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement to Raiders’ Hroniss Grasu

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The couple both played their respective sports at the University of Oregon.

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu announced that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Hroniss Grasu , who is a center for the Raiders .

Grasu proposed on Friday night with a heart made of roses and with candles in the shape of a heart on the ground. Grasu kneeled in the middle of the candles when proposing.

Ionescu posted multiple photos on her Instagram Saturday to share her excitement.

“It’s always us🤍 here’s to forever with you 1.20.23 #finally,” Ionescu’s Instagram caption read.

The couple both attended Oregon, although at different times. Grasu began his Oregon football career in 2011 and was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Bears, where he played for three seasons.

Ionescu began her collegiate career in 2016 and was drafted first overall in the 2020 WNBA draft. The Ducks basketball star left a major mark in her collegiate career, finishing as the only NCAA Division I basketball player to achieve 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. Additionally, she is the all-time leader in assists in the Pac-12.

