Jacksonville Jaguars’ Josh Allen: ‘We’re going to win’ vs Kansas City Chiefs

In the Jacksonville Jaguars versus Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional playoff matchup, it’s the visiting team who’s viewed as heavy underdogs ( 9.5 points ). Just don’t tell that to Jaguars Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Allen.

The Jaguars may be riding a six-game winning streak, including last week’s 27-point comeback, heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are still on the home team’s sideline at the NFL’s loudest stadium . The Chiefs have reached the AFC Conference Championship each of the past four seasons, and a win on Saturday extends the streak to five.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have already exceeded expectations for a team with their over/under win total set at 6.5 wins before the year kicked off. Yet, as mentioned, the Jaguars’ leading sack artist, Josh Allen, fully believes in his team heading into their Kansas City showdown.

Allen had a chance to speak with former Chargers and Patriots safety Rodney Harrison on NBC’s Football Night in America pregame show, and he spoke about his team’s mindset coming into Saturday.

“We didn’t come this far to come this far. We’re going to win this game. That’s our mentality. We’re going to win. We’re going to win.” Jacksonville Jaguars’ Josh Allen’s bold claim about Chiefs matchup

On one hand, what else should we expect to hear from any Jaguars player? While the public may have a strong belief in the Chiefs’ strong structure, this is the playoffs, where any team can emerge victorious if they can swing the momentum in their favor at a crucial time.

Still, for many, hearing a Jaguars player say, “we’re going to win” when taking on one of the NFL’s strongest Super Bowl contenders is sure to raise plenty of eyebrows in the sports community.

