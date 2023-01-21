BGSU women's basketball tops Kent State for 5th straight win

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University’s women’s basketball team capped off a challenging three-game stretch with another emotional win on Saturday.

Jocelyn Tate and Elissa Brett had double-doubles, Lexi Fleming bounced back from a first-quarter knee injury to hit several big 3-pointers in the second half, and Allison Day sparked a strong start to the final quarter in BGSU’s 66-57 Mid-American Conference win over Kent State at the Stroh Center.

BGSU notched its fifth consecutive win despite committing a season-high 20 turnovers and putting up its second lowest scoring output of the year.

“I thought it was a great example of finding a way to win ugly,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said. “This was a gauntlet of a stretch.

“At Akron [71-66 win on Jan. 14], we had a furious comeback. Toledo [88-76 win on Wednesday] at home, emotional game. We’ve had a lot of challenges and adversity come upon us this week, and then grind out a win today. I thought our defense and our rebounding and our toughness really stood strong in a game that was kind of choppy.”

The Falcons improved to 16-2 and remained in a tie atop the MAC at 5-1. Ball State (15-4) is also 5-1 in league play.

The Golden Flashes dropped to 11-6 (3-3 MAC).

BGSU was without starter Morgan Sharps after the senior guard injured her right knee against Toledo. Sharps was in a knee brace and on crutches on Saturday.

Another tough moment for BGSU occurred minutes into the game.

Fleming, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, injured her right knee with 6:45 left in the first quarter and was in noticeable pain. She had to be carried off the court and had ice wrapped around her knee for most of the first half while on the bench.

The 5-foot-5 junior came out of the halftime break with a knee brace on and started the third quarter. She drained a pair of 3-pointers to help BGSU take a 42-26 lead with 5:53 left in the third, knocked down a deep trey midway through the fourth, and finished with 14 points.

“I think it was just a big, deep breath for everybody that she came back, and credit to her for her toughness for coming back in the second half and competing the way she did,” Fralick said.

Fleming, a Cincinnati native, had several family members in attendance. She said it was satisfying to be able to get back on the court to help the Falcons win.

“That was really cool. I definitely freaked my mom out a bit, I could have done without that,” Fleming said. “But it was good.”

BGSU’s defense and rebounding proved to be critical.

The Falcons held Kent State without a field goal for the first six minutes, and took a 19-5 lead late in the opening quarter. Kent State shot just 35.6 percent (21-of-59) overall, 55.6 percent (10-of-18) from the free-throw line, and committed 19 turnovers.

BGSU had a 41-34 rebounding advantage. Tate had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Brett had 11 points and 12 boards.

“Coach Fralick really wanted that to be one of our main goals for this game,” Tate said of rebounding. “We were just making sure we were doing our jobs.”

Day, who had a career-high 31 points against Toledo, was held in check for most of the game, but she scored six straight points to give BGSU a 50-37 lead with 7:41 left.

“She was able to get us going, she made some big buckets,” Fralick said. “That was good momentum to start the fourth.”

Day scored 13 for BGSU, which shot 43.4 percent (23-of-53) from the floor and 77.8 percent (14-of-18) from the free-throw line.

Lindsey Thall (15 points), Corynne Hauser (13), and Clare Kelly (10) each scored in double figures for Kent State.

Fralick said she is still waiting to get final answers going forward regarding Sharps’ injury. BGSU used just its second different starting lineup of the season, with Fleming taking her place.

The Falcons will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Buffalo.