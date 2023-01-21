ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Arrows sweep 6th annual Ashland Baker Bash to take momentum into bowling tournament

By Larry Stine
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPnPS_0kMpDtiC00

ASHLAND — In what may have been construed as a preview of the state bowling tournament, four of the premier teams in north central Ohio showcased their skills at the 6th annual Ashland Baker Bash Tournament at Luray Lanes on Saturday.

Ashland sent both of its boys and girls teams to last year’s Division I state tournament, with Triway’s “A” team having won the Division II state tournament.

The Ashland “A” team ended up winning the boys side of the Baker Bash Tournament, defeating the Triway “A” team as the Arrows won in the finals by scores of 212-171 and 242-187.

And the Ashland girls team also won their bracket by downing the Triway “A” team. The Lady A’s lost 250-175 in the best out of three championship matches, before winning the second game 200-150 and outlasting the Lady Titans 205-200 in the final game.

“This is a great tournament, it’s a great experience for us because it’s a Baker tournament and that’s how you win a state tournament,” offered Ashland boys coach Jim Brown. “You have to bowl Baker games to win. Today the boys came together 100%, and that’s how they won the tournament.”

The Ashland team consisted of Parker Grissinger, Brayden Long, Aiden Brown, Garren Ward, Max Oeken, Landon Dreibelbis, Luke Rhne, and MIkey McKinney.

Triway’s “A” squad was filled with Owen Fiesler, Brandon Rich, Caden Swanger, Chad Harper, Aaron Meshew, Ethan Rutherford, and Maxton Fiesler.

“Qualifying was really up and down, we’d get going and then we couldn’t have five guys bowling real solid all day,”Triway boys coach Vince Yoder said. “We had a couple of 240 games but other than that we probably averaged 190, somewhere around there.

“But this place is always tough for us,it just gets a little wiggly down lane for us and I don’t know why that is, we haven’t bowled enough here to figure it out,” Yoder added. “But we beat a pretty good Marion Harding team in the semi’s, but then to face Ashland, that’s another Division I school that is really good so I’m pretty happy overall.”

Of the 10 boys teams in the tournament, Ashland qualified first with a 3292 total, followed by Marion Harding with a 3168, then Triway “A” (3166) and Mansfield Senior (3086). Ashland’s “B” team nearly made the final four, finishing fifth at 3008, with the Wooster boys sixth at 2894.

Ashland defeated Mansfield Senior 172-164, and 233-195 to reach the title match.

“The team atmosphere brings everything, and I don’t know, there’s nothing else to say but they came and bowled as a team as I said they were going to,” Brown noted. “The middle of January like they always do, and this is where we came together and I think it’s going to stick all year now.”

On the girls side, Ashland outlasted the Triway “A” team in the very final game 205-200.

“Qualifying went really well all day long but we struggled a little in our last Baker games so we had some adjustments to do but once we got back on into match play, both matches we went into three games, “Ashland coach Michele Baker said. “We rallied around to beat Wooster (225-150, 200-200, 175-123 in the semi’s) and then we went on to Triway and lost the first game (250-175), then we won the second one (200-150), and that last game, the girls though we had already lost and I said anything can happen, you have to push through all the way to the end.“And when Emma (Yoder) left that split, we had them beat but the girls didn’t know and asked me and I didn’t tell them because I wanted to see their faces as they looked up at the scores, and they were screaming, so it was awesome for them to do that.”

The champion Lady A’s were fueled by Makayla Dreibelbus, MacKenzie Kauffman, Jada Baker, Haley Rowe, Aubrie Cooke, Amelia Brown, Mallorie Kohler, and Maryann Rush.

Triway’s squad got consistent efforts from Addy Meshew, Kennedy Finley, Lindsay Miller, Danielle Densmore, and Emma Yoder.

Triway got into the finals by defeating Lexington.

“We started out pretty good, then we had some games in the middle there where we were kind of fishing around and figuring things out, and we got it going at the end of qualifying,” noted Triway girls coach Corby Anderson. “In the first match (against Lexington) we threw the ball really well. Then we had 250 in the first game against Ashland, and obviously, the right hand lane was the good lane. We just didn’t take advantage of it at the end of the last game. But it is what it is, anybody can beat anybody in Baker games.”

Ashland qualified first out of 10 girls teams with a 2064, followed by Triway “A” (3010), Lexington (2640), and Wooster (2485). The Triway “B” team also fared well in the tourney, finishing sixth in qualifying with a score of 2175.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Coshocton Man Charged with OVI

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve charged a Coshocton man with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control following a Sunday night accident. It took place on Pleasant Valley Drive at the intersection of Pareson Avenue in Coshocton around 9:25pm. The Sheriff’s office said...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, January 25th

A storm system arriving on Wednesday has the potential to cause widespread travel impacts across the region. STILL 4 DAYS AWAY - The track this low pressure system will take still remains uncertain, and that will impact how much snow NW Ohio and SE Michigan gets. If the low tracks from Cincinnati to Cleveland (at this time the more likely track), we will be on the NW side of the rain/snow line, and that would maximize our snow potential with several inches falling, possibly more. If that low tracks more to the SE, we may get clipped by the northern edge and that would give us lighter snow totals. On the other hand, if that low tracks more to the NW, then warmer air will push north, allowing more of the precipitation to fall as rain... thereby reducing our snow totals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Lake Wapusun RV Resort upgrading amenities, adding events

The new owners of Lake Wapusun RV Resort continue to make improvements and add amenities to the camping resort in Amish and Mohican country, approximately 32 miles northeast of Mount Vernon. Lake Wapusun (lakewapusun.com) offers family camping and is located between Wooster and Loudonville at 10787 Molter Road in Shreve,...
SHREVE, OH
tuscweather.net

Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning

A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy