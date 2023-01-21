ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin's Family Updates Recovery Status

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still has a lengthy rehabilitation process after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month despite his already miraculous progress , his friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press on behalf of Hamlin's family.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects,” Rooney said. “Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

Rooney specified that Hamlin still has hurdles in his recovery, despite being discharged from a Buffalo General Medical Center on January 11, five days after his breathing tube was removed and he was able to breathe, walk and talk on his own at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially hospitalized.

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the January 2 game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

The second-year safety had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches last on January 6.

Earlier this week, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin was with the team "almost daily" as he continues to recover.

"It's limited, just overall," McDermott said via ESPN . "But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here."

Hamlin wasn't in attendance for the Bills' 34-31 win against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round last Sunday (January 15), but watched the game remotely, after previously visiting the team with his family on Saturday (January 14).

"That was special for the whole team, because everybody just ran up and just bombarded each other trying to get to see him and hug him," cornerback Kaiir Elam said after Sunday's win via ESPN . "And I think that was very special and it lifted a lot of spirits as well."

