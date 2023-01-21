Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
chatsports.com
Phil Foden could miss Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal after 'struggling' with foot injury picked up in loss to Manchester United with Pep Guardiola set to rest his star for Tottenham if he remains 'a little bit uncomfortable'
Phil Foden is struggling with a persistent foot injury that could rule him out of Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Friday. Foden, who has started just three Premier League matches since mid-October, suffered the problem during the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on January 14. The Citizens...
chatsports.com
Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
chatsports.com
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
Yardbarker
Roy Keane makes Real Madrid claim over Bukayo Saka
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could play for any team in world football according to former Manchester United captain Roy Keane. Keane was part of Sky Sports pundit team for Arsenal’s impressive 3-2 Premier League win over title rivals United this week. England international Saka’s brilliant goal at the Emirates...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Yardbarker
Newcastle have held talks over Man United star but transfer may have to wait
Newcastle United have reportedly had some conversations about a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this January. However, even though there could be some value to Man Utd in letting McTominay go, they’re keen to hold onto him until the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.
MATCHDAY: Southampton-Newcastle in cup semis; AC Milan-Lazio
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Southampton and Newcastle meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals, with both teams looking to stay on course to end long trophy droughts. While Southampton’s one and only piece of major silverware is the FA Cup in 1976, Newcastle has to go back even longer for a big domestic trophy. That was the FA Cup in 1955. Not even 18 months into its new Saudi-owned era, Newcastle has rapidly become a force in English soccer under manager Eddie Howe. The northeast team is third in the Premier League, too. Southampton surprisingly reached the semifinals by ousting Manchester City and and was on a three-match winning run until losing to Aston Villa in the league on Saturday. The first leg is at Southampton’s St. Mary’s stadium and the return match is next week. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are the other teams in the semifinals. Also Tuesday, there’s a third-round replay in the FA Cup between third-tier Accrington Stanley and fifth-tier Boreham Wood. The winner will play Leeds next.
Tottenham star Son Heung-min escapes red card after horror tackle on Fulham’s Tete as fans slam ‘unbelievable’ decision
TOTTENHAM star Son Heung-Min escaped a red card after a horror tackle on Fulham’s Kenny Tete. And fans were less than impressed with the “unbelievable” decision in Monday night’s Premier League battle. Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals as his strike secured a...
Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record in win at Fulham
Harry Kane’s record-equalling first-half strike earned Tottenham in a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.The England captain’s 266th goal for Spurs moved him level with Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time joint highest scorerGreaves’ tally had stood alone since 1970.Tottenham had been slightly off the pace before Kane created space on the edge of the area and fired past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal in first-half stoppage time.Tottenham had gone into the game with an unenviable record of 21 goals conceded in their last 10 Premier League matches, but Monday’s win lifted them to within three points of...
chatsports.com
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
Soccer-Troubled Conte insists he's proud to be Tottenham manager
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Antonio Conte insists he is proud to be Tottenham Hotspur manager despite a troubled season at the north London club and uncertainty about his future.
BBC
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Conte hails important win
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says the 1-0 win over Fulham was an important one to keep his side in the hunt for the Champions League places.
Yardbarker
Manchester United 'Interested' In Argentinian Striker
The search for Manchester United's next striker is heating up ahead of the summer transfer window in 2023. Despite only now being in January, United are already beginning ground work for the summer. Erik Ten Hag wants to bring a new number nine to Old Trafford, one that can become...
Sporting News
England squad for 2023 Six Nations: Five debutants included as new coach Steve Borthwick names first group
The 2023 Six Nations is shaping up to be a tournament which could set the tone for Europe's top rugby sides throughout the coming year - a year which will end with the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. England were beaten finalists at the last Rugby World Cup in...
BBC
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager 'not fit to stand trial'
A court has begun a sex abuse trial against a former Celtic Boys Club manager, despite the accused being unfit to take part. Frank Cairney, 87, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court on charges of sexual crimes against three teenage boys in the 1970s and 80s.
