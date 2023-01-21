Diffusion models can be interpreted as stochastic encoder/decoder architectures, which are built around a residual architecture that successively applies a learned transformation. To this, additive Gaussian noise is added to degrade the input images until the noise is obtained. The decoder, on the other hand, reproduces an inverse residual pattern that, starting from inverse noise, reverses the degradation and reconstructs a point whose distribution is close to the original image. The term “diffusion” actually comes from the interpretation of these models in statistical mechanics. The decoder can be seen as a residual network evaluating the solution of a stochastic differential equation over time. The associated distribution is then interpreted as the solution of a Fokker-Planck equation (such as the heat equation) that introduces a diffusion term associated with the iteration of Gaussian noise.

