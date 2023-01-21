Read full article on original website
Unveiling the True Potential of Artificial Intelligence by Shifting from Model-Centric to Data-Centric AI
Artificial Intelligence is the ability of computers and machines to perform tasks that would generally require human intelligence. AI has the potential to revolutionize countless characteristics of society and transform many paths of human existence. A basic Artificial Intelligence system requires both data and models to operate perfectly. They both work concurrently to produce the desired outcome. People familiar with AI would agree that more significance is given to model-building. But the well-known Machine Learning expert Andrew NG shared his opinion in a recent conference saying that now it’s the time to focus more on data as there have already been a lot of advancements in the models and algorithms. Spending time and effort on data would help reveal AI’s real worth in various sectors like healthcare, government, technology, and manufacturing.
A New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Benchmark Called ‘OpenCQA,’ Answers Open-Ended Questions About Charts Using Descriptive Texts
Discovering and communicating key insights in data using data visualization methods like bar charts and line graphs is essential for many activities, but it can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. Data analysis and communication of key findings are two common uses for charts. The analysis of visual representations is frequently used to provide explanations for problems that lack a clear yes/no response. It takes a lot of mental and perceptual energy to answer questions like this. Therefore doing so can take time and effort.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
A method to enable robotic paper folding based on deep learning and physics simulations
To tackle different real-world tasks, robots should be able to handle and manipulate a variety of objects and materials, including paper. While roboticists have successfully improved the ability of humanoid robots or robotic grippers to handle several materials, paper folding remains a rarely explored topic within the robotics community. A...
Microsoft unveils VALL-E, a text-to-speech AI that can be trained in just 3 seconds
Researchers at technology major Microsoft have unveiled their latest text-to-speech (TTS) generator, VALL-E that can be trained to mimic anybody's voice in just three seconds. Unlike previous voice generators that sounded robotic, VALL-E sounds naturally human, and that may not be a very good thing. Text-to-speech generators that gave voice...
New Individualized PATE Versions Support the Training of Machine Learning Models with Individualized Privacy Guarantees
Differential privacy is a technique for protecting the privacy of individuals when their data, such as personal information or medical records, is used for research or analysis. Machine learning models trained on sensitive data can compromise individual privacy, so researchers have proposed methods to train these models while providing privacy guarantees.
Meet HyDE: An Effective Fully Zero-Shot Dense Retrieval Systems That Require No Relevance Supervision, Works Out-of-Box, And Generalize Across Tasks
Dense retrieval, a technique for finding documents based on similarities in semantic embedding, has been shown effective for tasks including fact-checking, question-answering, and online search. Many methods, including distillation, negative mining, and task-specific pre-training, have been suggested to increase the efficiency of supervised dense retrieval models. However, zero-shot dense retrieval is still challenging. The alternative transfer learning paradigm, where the dense retrievers are trained on a high-resource dataset and then assessed on queries from new jobs, has been considered in several recent publications. Undoubtedly the most popular is the MSMARCO collection, a sizable judged dataset with numerous thought query document pairings.
Intel Telco Cloud Academy
Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Your company administrator has recommended a specific set of courses within the Intel Network Builders University. These courses are outlined below along with the accompanying quizzes. Please complete each class and course in the order provided. There is a variety of content...
A New Scientific Paper Credits ChatGPT AI as a Coauthor
OpenAI's viral text generator ChatGPT has made some serious waves over the last couple of months, offering the public access to a chatbot that's arguably a vast improvement over its numerous and deeply flawed predecessors. In fact, one group of researchers is now so confident in its capabilities that they've...
10 Must have skills to become a data scientist
To become a data scientist, one should have a strong foundation in math and statistics, proficiency in at least one programming language such as Python or R, knowledge of data wrangling and preprocessing techniques, experience with data visualization tools, understanding of machine learning concepts and techniques, and experience working on real-world projects. Additionally, strong communication skills, the ability to continuously learn and adapt, team-player attitude and understanding of ethical considerations in handling data are also important for a data scientist.
A modular approach to blockchain
Blockchain’s scalability has long been regarded as a potential barrier to the mass adoption of the technology. The formidable prospect of a blockchain bottleneck haunts any news of mass growth and application. The European Commission EU Science Hub outlined blockchain technology as a “promising technology” but named scalability issues...
Applied AI Isn't the Future; It's the Present
Instead of giving in to fear, we need to look at how applied AI can help us.
Researchers at the University of Maryland Propose Cold Diffusion: A Diffusion Model with Deterministic Perturbations
Diffusion models can be interpreted as stochastic encoder/decoder architectures, which are built around a residual architecture that successively applies a learned transformation. To this, additive Gaussian noise is added to degrade the input images until the noise is obtained. The decoder, on the other hand, reproduces an inverse residual pattern that, starting from inverse noise, reverses the degradation and reconstructs a point whose distribution is close to the original image. The term “diffusion” actually comes from the interpretation of these models in statistical mechanics. The decoder can be seen as a residual network evaluating the solution of a stochastic differential equation over time. The associated distribution is then interpreted as the solution of a Fokker-Planck equation (such as the heat equation) that introduces a diffusion term associated with the iteration of Gaussian noise.
LangChain Open-Sources Its Chatbot For Answering Queries About LangChain’s Documentation
Emerging as a game-changing technology, large language models (LLMs) let programmers create programs they couldn’t create before. However, the strength of these LLMs derives from their ability to be combined with other sources of computation or knowledge. Thus employing them on their own is frequently not enough to produce a genuinely effective app.
This AI robot arm can do everything from making coffee to 3D printing
Supernova, a South Korean startup, has designed HUENIT, a robotic arm to help people with various household chores and creative tasks. Supernova showcased its AI Camera and Robot Arm at CES 2023. The company has been developing innovative robots to help people with everyday tasks. Although many innovative technologies were...
4 questions to ask when evaluating AI prototypes for bias
As a result, many companies are falling behind in building ethical, privacy-first tools. Nearly 80% of data scientists in the U.S. are male and 66% are white, which shows an inherent lack of diversity and demographic representation in the development of automated decision-making tools, often leading to skewed data results.
Meet MAGVIT: A Novel Masked Generative Video Transformer To Address AI Video Generation Tasks
Artificial intelligence models are recently becoming very powerful due to the increase in the dataset size used for the training process and in computational power necessary to run the models. This increment in resources and model capabilities usually leads to a higher accuracy than smaller architectures. Small datasets also impact...
