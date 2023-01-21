Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis becomes No. 2 all-time scorer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He’s a Cass Tech legend: Meet Willie 'Roy' Ogletree, basketball scorekeeper of 48 years
When Willie “Roy” Ogletree is asked whether he can pass along a phone number for Steve Hall, the closeness of the two men is apparent by the time the eyes of the recipient reach the third line of the iPhone contact card: Instead of a job title or company name, the description is simply “My Boy!”
Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BLAC LIST: Best Salons in Metro Detroit To Get Braids and Twists
Metro Detroiters and hair professionals recommend these seven local beauty spots for everything from Box Braids to Havana Twists The post BLAC LIST: Best Salons in Metro Detroit To Get Braids and Twists appeared first on BLAC Media.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video
We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
CBS News Detroit to debut 2 local weeknight newscasts, with plans for more
A year and one month after announcing plans to become a major player in local TV news, Detroit’s CBS station is ready to roll out two newscasts. Starting Monday, CBS News Detroit — as the WWJ-TV (Channel 62) team is branded — will be airing half-hour newscasts at 6 and 11 p.m. on weeknights and simulcasting them online. ...
This Is Michigan's Best Offensive Line Ever
Michigan has had star-studded offensive lines for decades but the 2023 version could be the best ever.
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
The Raven Lounge: Oldest blues bar in Detroit can conjure magic at any time
Robert Nicholson, aka Robbie Blue, of the Robbie Blue and the Black Velvet Band had a message for the audience one recent cold Saturday January night at The Raven Lounge and Restaurant in Detroit: “Once you come as a customer, you leave as family,” Nicholson said into the mic as he welcomed back patrons to the living room club in the east-side neighborhood known as Poletown. ...
Restaurant opening at former Chela’s in Ann Arbor delayed to spring
ANN ARBOR, MI --A Mediterranean restaurant originally slated to open in Ann Arbor in 2022 has been pushed back to spring of this year. Spiedo, named after the Italian word for a roasting spit, is a Mediterranean concept featuring rotisserie meats and vegetables. The restaurant will open at 307 S. Fifth Ave, the former Chela’s Restaurant and Taqueria space.
fox2detroit.com
Megabus returning to Detroit with expanded transit
(FOX 2) - The Megabus is coming back to Detroit, along with an expanded network of travel routes the transit option offers. After shutting down operations in the summer of 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, the popular option for getting around the Midwest is ramping up its service once again.
‘BMF’: Here’s What We Know About the Organization Today
BMF was a massive organization for more than two decades. Here's what we know about it today.
