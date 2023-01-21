Mecole Hardman headlines Chiefs' inactives versus Jags

(610 Sports) – No surprises regarding the Chiefs inactive list, which was headlined by wide receiver Mecole Hardman, for Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game against Jacksonville. The Chiefs have gotten healthy at the right time at the team headed into the postseason.

Hardman is the only regular starter that appeared on today's list. He was ruled out by head coach Andy Reid on Thursday, marking the 10th game missed by Hardman this season.

Frank Clark, who was limited to begin the week, got in a full practice on Thursday and looks good to go. The other players appearing on the injury report this week; cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) and wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand), both of whom will play against the Jaguars.

The Chiefs complete inactive list against the Jaguars on Saturday include; WR Mecole Hardman, QB Shane Buechele, OL Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring, DE Joshua Kaindoh, WR Marcus Kemp, and OL Austin Reiter.