UIC, faculty union agree to continue contract negotiations as strike continues

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- As the University of Illinois Chicago faculty union's strike continues, UIC says the school and the union have agreed to continue negotiations for a contract Sunday.

The latest session was nine hours.

UIC's proposal included 16  percent minimum salary raises to non-tenure-track faculty and 8 percent to tenure-track faculty in the first year of the contract, with annual 19 percent increases over 4 years.

The union's proposal included minimum salary raises of 20 percent for non-tenure-track faculty and 15.4 percent for tenure-track faculty, as well as annual salary increases of 22 percent over 4 years.

"We are confident that the UIC and UICUF bargaining teams will continue to move toward final resolution to reach a fair and equitable agreement for both parties," UIC officials wrote in a letter to faculty, staff, and students.

