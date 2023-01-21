ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Antoine Davis 2nd all-time in NCAA scoring behind Maravich

 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Antoine Davis scored a season-high 42 points and moved into second place on the NCAA all-time scoring list behind only Pete Maravich on Saturday.

The mark came in Detroit Mercy's 89-77 win over IUPUI.

Davis, a fifth-year graduate, has 3,274 points. He passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams, who scored 3,249 points from 1974-78. Maravich's total of 3,667 is the last remaining goal.

Davis also had five assists and his eight 3-pointers extended his Division I record to 521, five behind the all-time NCAA mark of John Grotberg, who finished with 526 for D-III Grinnell in 2009.

Damezi Anderson added a career-high 20 points and TJ Moss had 11 points and five assists for Detroit Mercy (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League). Anderson had three 3s and went 7 of 7 from the foul line, four coming in the last two minutes when the Titans made 9 of 10.

Jlynn Counter's driving layup with eight minutes to go put IUPUI on top 65-64, but Davis answered with a 3-pointer to start a 14-0 run that put the Titans in charge.

Davis added a stepback jumper and another 3, then A.J. Oliver had a 3-pointer before Anderson capped the run with yet another from beyond the arc, making it 75-65 with 3:14 to go.

Counter had 23 points, five rebounds and 5 assists for the Jaguars (3-18, 0-10). DJ Jackson added 17, John Egbuta 13 and Vince Brady II and Chris Osten 12 each.

Davis had 25 points in the first half, his 94th career 20-point game, as Detroit Mercy took a 39-38 lead.

The Jaguars, who have lost eight straight, shot 56% in the first half, and 54% in the second but couldn't keep pace with the Titans, who shot 61% in the second half. Detroit Mercy was 8 of 13 from 3-point range after the break after going 8 of 20 in the first half.

Davis, who leads the nation in scoring at better than 26 points a game, has 12 regular-season games remaining. He has five 40-point games and 32 30-point games in his career.

The Titans are home Monday against Oakland.

