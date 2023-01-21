ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee man treated for injury exits ambulance, fatally struck by semi

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBX12_0kMp9zFt00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man receiving medical treatment in an ambulance after an accident on an interstate was killed when he exited the vehicle and was struck by a semi as he crossed the highway, authorities said.

In a news release, Nashville authorities said that Ross Whitfield Comeaux, 46, of Brentwood, was killed Tuesday on Interstate 65.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Comeaux was driving a BMW sedan north on I-65 at about 3:35 p.m. CST when he struck a guardrail on the right shoulder of the highway and then hit a concrete wall, WTVF reported.

He was receiving medical attention in an ambulance on the right side of the highway when police arrived at the scene, according to the television station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12z9Kw_0kMp9zFt00

According to the news release, Comeaux told the paramedic he had forgotten something and exited the ambulance. As he attempted to cross the interstate toward the center median, he was struck by a semi that was heading north.

Comeaux was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WTVF. The police officer responding to the scene did not have a chance to speak with Comeaux, according to the television station.

Comeaux and the driver did not show signs of impairment, the news release stated.

According to his obituary, Comeaux was vice president of investor relations with Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, his mother and two brothers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville. According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Other smash-and-grabs were reported...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
wkdzradio.com

Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center

One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
GUTHRIE, KY
WSMV

Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
118K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy