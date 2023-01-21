Read full article on original website
sonomasun.com
Sonoma Women’s March: photos
Sonoma Valley women and allies gathered in solidarity with communities across the country Sunday for a Women’s March and rally on Sonoma Plaza. The “Bigger than Roe March and Rally” event fell on the 50th anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade court decision. “In this time when women’s and others’ personal and civil rights are under attack, it is crucial to raise our voices,” stated Sonoma Valley Democrats, one of the event organizer. “Everyone is invited to bring signs and their positive attitudes!”
sonomamag.com
Like Seafood? Forthcoming Santa Rosa Restaurant Has It in the Bag
Bag ‘o Crab seafood restaurant will soon open a new location in Santa Rosa at the former Steele and Hops location on Mendocino Boulevard. The Fremont-based restaurant chain specializes in seafood boils featuring lobster, crab (Dungeness, King, Snow), crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams steamed up with a selection of Cajun and Asian seasonings.
luxury-houses.net
Newly Built Stunning Property with Resort Style Amenities in Santa Rosa, California is Selling for 8.88 Million
4693 Wallace North Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4693 Wallace North Road, Santa Rosa, California is a single level, Modern California style home was built to the highest standards under the collaboration of Alfa Partners, Sonoma Hill Builders & Bevan & Associates, located on nearly 12 acres in Foothill Ranch, equidistant to Healdsburg & Calistoga & just minutes to the Sonoma County Airport. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4693 Wallace North Road, please contact Randy Waller (Phone: 707-843-1382) at W Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
sonomacountygazette.com
Who’s the cutest pet in Sonoma County? Meet the contestants.
With more than two dozen entries in the Sonoma County Gazette Cutest Pet Contest, we’re looking at making a ruff call for Best In Show, Best Dog, Best Cat and Best Other Pet. Take a look through the photo gallery of all the entries for the 2023 photo contest.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
Lunar New Year events in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are arriving soon. Here are some events in San Francisco where you can ring in the Year of the Rabbit: January 21 Thrive City Lunar New Year Celebration Thrive City at the Chase Center is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration. The event includes […]
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sonomamag.com
Healdsburg Couple Transforms 100-Year-Old Cottage Into a Modern Home
From the sunny side of their Healdsburg street, Katrina Schjerbeck and Danny Brennan’s vintage two-bedroom Healdsburg cottage looks freshly updated, with tall windows and a new roof and siding. But getting to this end result took more than 10 years, as the family completed a series of projects over...
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
sonomamag.com
16 Best Restaurants in Healdsburg
It’s hard to have a bad meal in Healdsburg. With celebrity chefs and Michelin stars on each block, this dazzling Sonoma County outpost has become a destination for foodies. The concentration of notable restaurants may make it hard to pick just one, which is why we say, don’t limit yourself!
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
sonomamag.com
Petaluma Is Getting a Luxury Foodie Hotel from Chef Charlie Palmer
Chef Charlie Palmer has announced plans to develop a culinary-focused 93-room hotel with a 190-seat restaurant and rooftop bar in downtown Petaluma. The 66,500-square-foot, five-story luxury property will be located at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street and is slated for a 2026 opening. It is a collaboration between Palmer’s recently-launched hospitality group, Appellation, and EKN Development Group of Newport Beach.
NBC Bay Area
Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival
Lunar New Year is right around the corner. Enjoy a day of dragon and lion dances, fireworks, lucky paper lanterns, and ethnic food stands at the family-friendly Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival. Honor Lunar New Year traditions and celebrate the biggest holiday of the Asian community with the Millbrae Cultural...
High School Dropouts Meet in Grad School
When 3 friends met in graduate school, they weren't exactly sure what had drawn them to each other. Riley was a 31 year old White woman from Arizona looking to build a community in San Francisco. John was a 45 year old sci-fi nerd from New York City disguised as a savvy bartender. Nga was a reserved 27 year old Vietnamese immigrant who suddenly found herself going through a bitter divorce. The 3 met their first semester of graduate school as they were asked to share their personal story in class.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
