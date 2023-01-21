ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Daughter accused of killing, dismembering parents in Pennsylvania home

By Jessica Yakubovsky
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9XnF_0kMp9QYa00

Warning: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing for some readers

( WPHL ) – The gruesome discovery of a dead, dismembered couple in Pennsylvania has led to the arrest of their daughter.

Verity Beck, 49, was arrested and charged for the murders of her parents, 73-year-old Reid Beck and 72-year-old Miriam Beck, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele confirmed.

Photo of woman sitting next to serial killer on plane goes viral

Police were initially called to a home in Jenkintown for a well-being check on Tuesday evening. The call, police said, came from Justin Beck, the couple’s son, who said he hadn’t seen or heard from his parents in over a week, which was unusual since he typically spoke to them every day.

Justin later said he had driven by his parents’ home and saw their cars in the driveway. He then returned to the home once again to bring soup for his sister, who had previously stated she wasn’t feeling well.

Justin entered the home using a key and went downstairs where he observed a body covered in a blood-stained sheet. Justin told police he noticed feet sticking out from under the sheet, and immediately assumed it was the body of his father, according to an affidavit.

Justin then went back upstairs and spoke with Verity for about 30 minutes. During the conversation, Verity told her brother that things at home had “been bad,” and that she needed “more time” before calling police, the documents said.

When Justin returned home, he immediately called 911. He also told police he was aware that his sister owned a gun, but wasn’t aware of the location or type of gun it was.

Abington Police responded to the scene that night and attempted to make contact with Verity, who did not answer the door, police said. They then deployed a small robot inside the first floor of the home, and a small drone around the second-floor windows to try to find Verity.

Shortly after midnight, three officers entered the home and immediately noticed a strong odor of decomposition. Verity met them in the kitchen, and police took her into custody after she confirmed her parents were dead.

Inside the home, investigators found a decapitated, deceased male body wrapped in a sheet, later identified as Reid Beck, with a chainsaw nearby. There was also a trash bin filled with severed body parts belonging to Miriam Beck, as well as a trash bin in the garage with additional severed body parts, according to a police affidavit.

A forensic pathologist later determined both had died of single gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators had previously found three guns with spent rounds in Verity Beck’s bedroom.

Detectives also discovered a safe with drill marks on it, indicating that someone had tried to access the safe without a proper key or combination.

Search warrant for Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger unsealed

Investigators believe the couple may have been dead since Jan. 7, based on Justin Beck’s last contact with his parents, and an unread newspaper found at the residence.

Verity Beck was arrested and charged with first-degree and third-degree murder, which makes her ineligible for bail in Montgomery County. She is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Police have not released a motive for the killings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA

A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft. Officers […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Birthday Boy Shoots Chesco Man In Drunken Brawl, DA Says

A West Chester man spent his birthday behind bars after authorities say he shot and wounded another during a booze-fueled fight downtown. Vaughn Yanko had just turned 22 when he left a bar with a group of people in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 22, said the Chester County District Attorney's Office in a statement.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.Police did not specify where the two were found.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Police: 25-year-old fatally stabbed in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to the right side of his neck, under his chin inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street just before 12 p.m. Monday. The victim...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
CAMDEN, NJ
WBRE

Two men arrested for DUI in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men in separate cases of DUI over the weekend in Luzerne County. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop at 17th Street and Sherman Court in Hazleton. Police say as a result a 47-year-old man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020

A man has been convicted of raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago. On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting

A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She was hospitalized where she died of her injuries, police said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police Shoot, Kill Man in NJ, AG Says

Police shot and killed a man during an encounter in South Jersey Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced late in the day that they were investigating the deadly shooting that took place along Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County. The AG's office said that its...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy