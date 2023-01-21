ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hills, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sdpb.org

Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion

A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Unsafe ice conditions cancel Ice Fish Fest 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to IceFishFest.Com, this year’s ice fishing event had to be canceled due to unsafe ice conditions recently found at Catfish Bay. The announcement says the rain and warm weather the area received several days ago and the insulating layer of old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Road improvement on the plates of Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road improvement will be on the docket for this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. At a special meeting at 4 pm, the council will hear a resolution amending the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The objective is to Amend The Capital Improvements Program...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Nelsen, Miller exchange vows

Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice dams can ruin your roof: How to fix them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A buildup of ice on the edge of your roof, known as an ice dam, could be a dangerous winter addition for the health of your home. Ice dams form when snow high on a roof melts, running down to the edge where it freezes, creating a buildup of ice which can block water and snow behind it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Operation Hopefull working to eliminate school lunch debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For some children, their worries are bigger than what time recess is. Sioux Falls schools have over $100,000 of lunch money past due. Operation HopeFull, a fundraising event hosted by Sufu creative at Falls overlook café has worked to lessen those debts throughout the Sioux Falls area. The event had a variety of artists who donated art for a raffle, and booths set up for the event.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities search for catalytic converter thief

HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
HULL, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy