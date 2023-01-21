Chiefs vs. Jaguars Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

Here's who Kansas City and Jacksonville will be entering their Divisional Round matchup without.

In Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars and won by a final score of 27-17. More than two months later, the two clubs are set for a rematch in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.

Since that aforementioned November game, the Chiefs ended the regular season by going 7-1 and locking up the conference's No. 1 seed and the lone postseason bye week. The Jaguars went on a 6-1 run coming out of their regular-season bye to finish 9-8 and also made an improbable comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. Both teams are capable of playing some impressive football and with a trip to the AFC Championship Game hanging in the balance, the stakes are incredibly high.

For this "win or go home" matchup, neither team is in a bad spot health-wise. Kansas City ruled just one player out in advance of Saturday's game, and everyone on Jacksonville's injury report finished the week as a limited participant in practice with a questionable designation for game day. No one is truly at 100% this deep into the season, but both squads will have favorable availability and not many major contributors will be missing the Divisional Round.

With that said, ahead of their playoff game back at home, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

The injury story of the week for Kansas City was wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman, who hasn't played since Week 9, was placed on the injured reserve list back in November with an abdominal injury that has since been shifted to a pelvis designation. The fourth-year wideout didn't practice this week and was ruled out on Thursday afternoon . Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson were designated to return from IR early in the week, but neither was moved to the active roster in time to play. Instead, the team elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter .

Three positive injury developments for the Chiefs stemmed from the trio of defensive end Frank Clark, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Skyy Moore. All three players were on the injury report but didn't carry designations into Saturday's game. Kansas City's official inactives list for the Divisional Round features the aforementioned duo of Kemp and Reiter, as well as Hardman and some usual game day inactives from throughout the regular season.

The Jaguars' inactives have also been released:

Jacksonville could've been exercising some gamesmanship by listing all six of its injury report players as questionable for Saturday. Wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Jamal Agnew, offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Luke Fortner, long snapper Ross Matiscik and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were limited participants on Wednesday and Thursday, with only Matiscik and Scherff missing Tuesday's practice. Of the group that was listed on the injury report this week, only Pryor is inactive for game day.