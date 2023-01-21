A Texas County man is arrested on drug charges after he fails to dim his headlights when meeting a deputy. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office reports it was early last Thursday morning when the deputy was driving on Route B in the Houston area. After the other driver, later identified as Robert Owens, 29, of Houston, failed to dim his lights, the deputy pulled him over. While talking to Owens the deputy learned Owens was driving with a suspended license. The deputy then called for K-9 backup.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO