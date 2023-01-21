Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Convicted Dent County murderer sentenced for Jefferson City police shootout
A former Dent County sheriff’s deputy already sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend is sentenced on new charges stemming from a police shootout in Jefferson City. Marvin Rice was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Annette Durham. He was sentenced to...
kjluradio.com
Several inmates at JCCC charged with attacking corrections officers, other inmates
Four inmates at the Jefferson City Correctional Center now face charges for attacking corrections officer and other inmates. Justin Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault on a special victim, disarming a peace officer, and three counts of violence to an employee or inmate at the Department of Corrections.
kjluradio.com
Verdict expected Wednesday for Jefferson City man accused of murdering Lincoln University student
A Jefferson City man accused of murdering a Lincoln University student four years ago will learn the judge’s verdict next week. The murder trial of Alfred Chism, Jr. wrapped up Friday with both the prosecution and defense delivering closing statements. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson says the verdict will be delivered Wednesday, January 25 at 2:30 p.m. Chism previously agreed to a bench trial, so a judge will decide the verdict.
kjluradio.com
K9 alerts Texas County deputy to methamphetamine & Fentanyl in Houston man's vehicle
A Texas County man is arrested on drug charges after he fails to dim his headlights when meeting a deputy. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office reports it was early last Thursday morning when the deputy was driving on Route B in the Houston area. After the other driver, later identified as Robert Owens, 29, of Houston, failed to dim his lights, the deputy pulled him over. While talking to Owens the deputy learned Owens was driving with a suspended license. The deputy then called for K-9 backup.
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
KYTV
Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead
UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
krcgtv.com
Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night
JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Still Puzzled Over Friday Night's Fatal Shooting, As Investigation Continues
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, and what led up to it. But for now, there seem to be more questions than answers. What police have confirmed — and made public — are the identities of the two...
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Missouri releases first inmate under Amendment 3's expungement provision
Missouri releases its first inmate from prison after the courts expunge his marijuana-related conviction. Adam Mace was freed from the Algoa Correctional Facility in Jefferson City on Friday, one day after a Cass County judge agreed he should be released under Amendment 3. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in November...
kjluradio.com
Collision near the Lincoln University campus restricts traffic
Three people escape a three-vehicle accident in Jefferson City with minor to moderate injuries. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called Saturday night to the intersection of E. Dunklin Street and Lee Drive, near the Lincoln University campus, to respond to a motor vehicle crash. Police say Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis, was driving on Lee Drive when he pulled into the path of Patricia Herron, 42, of Jefferson City.
kwos.com
Funeral is Saturday for JCMO MU student who was murdered last week
A Saturday funeral is set for the University of Missouri student from Jefferson City who was murdered last week. 21 – year old Samuel ‘Sammy’ Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-noon, with a funeral afterwards at Trimble Funeral Home in...
kjluradio.com
Waynesville & St. Robert rally around business owner who loses four family members in one week
A Pulaski County community is rallying around one of its own after a local business owner loses four family members in two separate traffic crashes this past week. Kimsha Rosenstell, the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert, lost her mother in a traffic accident in St. Robert on Wednesday. 70-year-old Minerva Williamson died in that crash, while Rosenstell’s father and sister suffered serious injuries.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man accused of threatening his ex with a knife
A Jefferson City man is behind bars, accused of threatening his ex with a knife. James Cloud, 48, is charged with third-degree attempted domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and violating an order of protection. He’s being held without bond. According to court documents, officers...
Stoutland man arrested after police pursuit in stolen truck
CAMDENTON, Mo. — A man from Stoutland was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leading police on a pursuit through Camden County. Tyler Alford, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. According to a press release, a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy in Stoutland observed […]
Two Camden County women arrested during burglary
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
