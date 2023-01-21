ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Verdict expected Wednesday for Jefferson City man accused of murdering Lincoln University student

A Jefferson City man accused of murdering a Lincoln University student four years ago will learn the judge’s verdict next week. The murder trial of Alfred Chism, Jr. wrapped up Friday with both the prosecution and defense delivering closing statements. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson says the verdict will be delivered Wednesday, January 25 at 2:30 p.m. Chism previously agreed to a bench trial, so a judge will decide the verdict.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

K9 alerts Texas County deputy to methamphetamine & Fentanyl in Houston man's vehicle

A Texas County man is arrested on drug charges after he fails to dim his headlights when meeting a deputy. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office reports it was early last Thursday morning when the deputy was driving on Route B in the Houston area. After the other driver, later identified as Robert Owens, 29, of Houston, failed to dim his lights, the deputy pulled him over. While talking to Owens the deputy learned Owens was driving with a suspended license. The deputy then called for K-9 backup.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
BUFFALO, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead

UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night

JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five people injured following crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri releases first inmate under Amendment 3's expungement provision

Missouri releases its first inmate from prison after the courts expunge his marijuana-related conviction. Adam Mace was freed from the Algoa Correctional Facility in Jefferson City on Friday, one day after a Cass County judge agreed he should be released under Amendment 3. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in November...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Collision near the Lincoln University campus restricts traffic

Three people escape a three-vehicle accident in Jefferson City with minor to moderate injuries. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called Saturday night to the intersection of E. Dunklin Street and Lee Drive, near the Lincoln University campus, to respond to a motor vehicle crash. Police say Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis, was driving on Lee Drive when he pulled into the path of Patricia Herron, 42, of Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Waynesville & St. Robert rally around business owner who loses four family members in one week

A Pulaski County community is rallying around one of its own after a local business owner loses four family members in two separate traffic crashes this past week. Kimsha Rosenstell, the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert, lost her mother in a traffic accident in St. Robert on Wednesday. 70-year-old Minerva Williamson died in that crash, while Rosenstell’s father and sister suffered serious injuries.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man accused of threatening his ex with a knife

A Jefferson City man is behind bars, accused of threatening his ex with a knife. James Cloud, 48, is charged with third-degree attempted domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and violating an order of protection. He’s being held without bond. According to court documents, officers...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Stoutland man arrested after police pursuit in stolen truck

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A man from Stoutland was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leading police on a pursuit through Camden County. Tyler Alford, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. According to a press release, a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy in Stoutland observed […]
STOUTLAND, MO
KOLR10 News

Two Camden County women arrested during burglary

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy