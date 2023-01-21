Tips To Safely Exercise While Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting can help you lose weight because you're eating fewer calories during your eating window (via Men's Health ). The key to burning fat during intermittent fasting is metabolic switching, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine . That's when your body burns up the sugars from your last meal and turns to fat for energy. Whether you choose a daily eating window of six to eight hours or eat one small meal two out of seven days a week, it can be tricky if you work out. Working out too hard in a fasted state could either break down your muscle or have you hit a workout wall (via Healthline ).

According to Men's Health, you should consider scheduling certain workouts around your eating window. If you're into high-intensity workouts or weight-lifting, it's best to work out during your eating window so you can power your workouts and fuel your recovery. You can also work out after your feeding window ends so you have enough energy for a good workout.

When To Work Out While Fasting

If doing cardio is more your thing, you can work out during your fasting window as long as it's relatively low in intensity, according to Men's Health . This might mean a 4 out of 10 on the rating of perceived exertion scale (RPE) if your cardio is longer than 20 minutes, according to Everyday Health . If your workout is shorter than that, it's okay to up the intensity a bit.

Although working out in a fasted state could help you lose weight, it's not best to practice this for the long-term, according to Healthline . Eventually, your body will adapt by slowing your metabolism. Also, if you're looking to build muscle, intermittent fasting might not be best for you, according to Men's Health. Building muscle requires a surplus of calories.

According to Everyday Health, you'll need to look for signs of dehydration while fasting and working out. Be sure to drink plenty of water and monitor your urine color. If it's dark, it might mean you're dehydrated. It's also important to listen to your body and stop working out if you feel dizzy or sick.

