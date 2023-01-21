ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Tips To Safely Exercise While Intermittent Fasting

By Beth Bradford
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNikH_0kMp81r700

Intermittent fasting can help you lose weight because you're eating fewer calories during your eating window (via Men's Health ). The key to burning fat during intermittent fasting is metabolic switching, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine . That's when your body burns up the sugars from your last meal and turns to fat for energy. Whether you choose a daily eating window of six to eight hours or eat one small meal two out of seven days a week, it can be tricky if you work out. Working out too hard in a fasted state could either break down your muscle or have you hit a workout wall (via Healthline ).

According to Men's Health, you should consider scheduling certain workouts around your eating window. If you're into high-intensity workouts or weight-lifting, it's best to work out during your eating window so you can power your workouts and fuel your recovery. You can also work out after your feeding window ends so you have enough energy for a good workout.

When To Work Out While Fasting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUZyp_0kMp81r700

If doing cardio is more your thing, you can work out during your fasting window as long as it's relatively low in intensity, according to Men's Health . This might mean a 4 out of 10 on the rating of perceived exertion scale (RPE) if your cardio is longer than 20 minutes, according to Everyday Health . If your workout is shorter than that, it's okay to up the intensity a bit.

Although working out in a fasted state could help you lose weight, it's not best to practice this for the long-term, according to Healthline . Eventually, your body will adapt by slowing your metabolism. Also, if you're looking to build muscle, intermittent fasting might not be best for you, according to Men's Health. Building muscle requires a surplus of calories.

According to Everyday Health, you'll need to look for signs of dehydration while fasting and working out. Be sure to drink plenty of water and monitor your urine color. If it's dark, it might mean you're dehydrated. It's also important to listen to your body and stop working out if you feel dizzy or sick.

Read this next: 14 Signs Your Diet Is Doing More Harm Than Good

Comments / 0

Related
HealthDay

Want to Lose Weight? Here Are the Best Exercises to Shed Pounds

What's the best exercise for losing weight? Experts say mix it up, because no one type of physical activity is the answer. Still, a combo of cardio and weight training may be your best bet for shedding pounds. Remember that all the exercise in the world won't work if you...
CBS Miami

Intermittent fasting may not be as helpful for losing weight as once thought

MIAMI - Are snacks before bed your vice? Or do you prefer to wait a few hours after you wake up to eat? The timing of meals may not have as big an impact on weight as once thought, according to a new study. The study tracked the portion sizes and eating times of 547 people, in addition to data on their health and weight, over the course of six years. The data showed no association between an interval of the day in which people had their meals and their weight, according to the study published Wednesday in the Journal...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
People

Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
WSLS

Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons

Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
Women's Health

I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't

When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
msn.com

I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

Slide 1 of 13: I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off. Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters. I'm also a big fan of some of the store's easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa. Read the original article on Insider.
shefinds

Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)

Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
msn.com

4 Morning Vitamins Everyone Over 40 Should Be Taking To Lose Weight In 2023

This story has been updated since it was originally published on Dec. 29, 2020. Slide 1 of 21: As one of the most successful investors in history, Warren Buffett may be known for his deep financial knowledge and investment advice, but his wisdom isn’t just for millionaires. Some of his best advice has little to do with finances and everything to do with living a happy life. Here are some of his best quotes, complete with a characteristic dose of humor and some recent advice on how to deal with inflation.Related: Warren Buffett Is Worth $100 Billion and Still Pays Less in Taxes Than You.
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
101K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy