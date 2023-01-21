ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Harden-Hayes' 31 lead UNC Wilmington past Stony Brook 62-51

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Maleeck Harden-Hayes recorded 31 points as UNC Wilmington beat Stony Brook 62-51 on Saturday.

Harden-Hayes had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips scored 10 points and added eight rebounds.

Toby Onyekonwu led the way for the Seawolves (7-13, 3-4) with 11 points and five assists. Frankie Policelli added 10 points and seven rebounds for Stony Brook. Tyler Stephenson-Moore also had 10 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. UNC Wilmington hosts Monmouth while Stony Brook visits William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

