Boonyasith's 14 help UMBC defeat New Hampshire 80-69

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith had 14 points in UMBC’s 80-69 victory against New Hampshire on Saturday.

Boonyasith was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Retrievers (14-7, 4-2 America East Conference). Dion Brown scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Colton Lawrence recorded 13 points and was 6 of 14 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

The Wildcats (8-10, 3-3) were led by Clarence O. Daniels II, who recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds. New Hampshire also got 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists from Matt Herasme. Nick Johnson also had 13 points and two steals.

Both teams play on Wednesday. UMBC visits NJIT while New Hampshire hosts Albany.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

