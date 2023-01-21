Multiple shootings in Yuma leave 4 seriously injured

Yuma police officers responded to two separate shooting-related incidents that occurred within 20 minutes of one another early Saturday morning.

Two adult males sustained serious injuries following the first shooting in Yuma early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center around 4:20 a.m. on reports of two men who had been shot.

The 22-year-old and 35-year-old men were in the 1300 Block of West Ninth Street in Yuma when they were approached by two men who shot at them then fled the scene in a car, according to investigation reports from the Yuma Police Department.

The investigation remained active and no suspects had been identified.

2 teenagers and 1 adult the target of a Yuma shooting

One 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were the target of a shooting in Yuma early Saturday morning, police said.

Two of the three people involved sustained serious injuries as a result of the shooting.

Officers from the Yuma Police Department went to the Yuma Regional Medical Center around 4:48 a.m. on Saturday morning in response to reports of three males with gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed the three men were driving in a car together near the area of Fifth Street and 17th Avenue when two men started shooting at them.

The three men then drove away from the scene to get medical treatment for their gunshot injuries at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to police.

The investigation remained active and police did not know if the attempted homicide was linked to the shooting that occurred earlier Saturday morning in Yuma, leaving a 22-year-old and 35-year-old with serious injuries.

No suspects had been identified.

The Yuma Police Department encouraged anyone with information related to the shootings to contact the department at 928-373-4700 or at 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

The Yuma Police Department was offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Multiple shootings in Yuma leave 4 seriously injured